Ant-Man #1 Weaponises Marvel Unlimited Streaming Service to Tell Story

We already looked at how Marvel Comics is reaching back to 1963's Amazing Spider-Man #8 for today's Amazing Spider-Man #900, using a little-used character who has mostly been used a joker since, The Living Brain, as a major threat to Spider-Man and those around him. We mention – and link – to a Marvel Unlimited digital version of the comic book, because that's the kind of thing you can do now. And today's Ant-Man #1, set over 400 years in the future, and almost a hundred years after the Age Of Ultron gets even more meta with that kind of thing.

With the MRVL TM narrative experience, a way of reading events as digital comics in the far future.

I would dare spoil this character's identity! You won't get something like that going on at Bleeding Cool, no sir! But with a story set in the past, in a time when most stories were self-contained, often in half-issue chunks, it allows the creative team to get a little contextual about things.

Creating a league of Ant-Agonists as a time when such a thing would have seemed impossible.

And giving readers a way to catch up on such comic books published sixty years ago.

