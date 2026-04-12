Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, Absolute Scarecrow

Place Your Bets On Who Will Die In Absolute Batman #19 This Wednesday

Place Your Bets on Who Will Die in Absolute Batman #19, out from Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and DC Comics, this Wednesday...

Article Summary Absolute Batman #19 promises a major character death, shaking up Gotham's status quo.

Speculation surrounds nineteen key suspects, from Martha Wayne to Lucius Fox and major villains.

Solicits for Absolute Batman #20 hint at fallout and the rise of the Robins after the tragic loss.

New story arc introduces Absolute Scarecrow, setting the stage for chaos and high stakes.

We know from the solicitations that someone major will die in Absolute Batman #19, out this Wednesday, thanks to the solicitations for Absolute Batman #20, which read " TRAGIC LOSS ROCKS GOTHAM CITY! As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt". Especially with the master assassin, the Absolute Scarecrow, in town, working for the Absolute Joker. So who will it be? Here are the nineteen most likely candidates. Post a reply in the comments below or in the social media threads on Facebook, BlueSky, or X (refresh if you can't see them yet), and I will collate them on Monday morning….

Absolute Martha Wayne. Classically, Batman has no parents. Martha Wayne survived in the Absolute Universe, where she is a social worker and former deputy mayor of Gotham. But in a recent issue, we saw her tell the Talons of the Court of Owls to pull the trigger on a gun held against her head, and Bruce Wayne chose not to take her phone calls… will that decision come back to haunt him? Absolute Jim Gordon. Former mayor of Gotham City, he has been working with the Absolute Batman, and has been a target of Absolute Joker before, and Absolute Scarecrow is in town… Absolute Barbara Gordon. I mean, it's possible, as a police officer, she does throw herself in the way of danger an awful lot. And the death of a cop, the daughter of the mayor, should make the news. Absolute Harvey Bullock. He was a cop. Still counts. Absolute Hamilton Hill, the mayor of Gotham, is corrupt and under the eye of Jack Grimm. Nevertheless, killing a mayor would do it. Absolute Scarecrow. Absolute Batman #19 introduces the character, just as Absolute Batman had been getting meaner, blunter, crueller and more isolated. Might he be offed as soon as he is introduced? And what will that do to Bruce? It wouldn't be that shocking to kill a scarecrow, though. Absolute Dick Grayson. The only Robin seen in the Absolute Universe so far is working as a paramedic. This issue is meant to introduce the Absolute Robins in their power suits, how Absolute would it be to off him straight away. Such a murder might also shock a city Absolute Joker. Jack Grimm is a trillionaire of Gotham City and is regarded as a generous philanthropist. He is the ultimate foil of Bruce Wayne, responsible for every ill that has befallen him. Could he die at Bruce's hands, or even deprive him of any such revenge by taking his own life?" Absolute Catwoman. Okay, she's got her own series, could it be told in flashback, or as some kind of zombie like Absolute Green Arrow? Absolute Penguin. Okay, he's got a cover on Absolute Batman #20. Could this be a feint? Is Jack Grimm going after his failed experimentations? Absolute Two-Face. Ditto. Absolute Riddler. Ditto ditto, he hasn't even got a cover yet. Absolute Harley Quinn. She is the leader of the Absolute Red Hood Gang. Might Jack Grimm flip the plot by killing her early? Absolute King Croc. Waylon is a big down in the dumps since he got turned into a crocodoile thing. Heroic sacrifice? Absolute Pennyworth. This MI6 assassin operative has to somehow avoid becoming a butler. Absolute Poison Ivy. Bruce didn't kill her, just shot away her human heart. Might he come for the rest? Absolute Matches Malone. He's already dead. So kill him again. Absolute Bibbo Bibowski. Ditto. Absolute Lucius Fox, foreman at Bruce's construction site, they are dangerous places.

Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is out on Wednesday, the 15th of April.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon , there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/2026

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While tries to align himself with , there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

A TRAGIC LOSS ROCKS GOTHAM CITY! As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/2026

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