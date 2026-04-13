Posted in: Bad Idea, Batman, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Vault, Walking Dead, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, anticipated titles, gi joe, nightwing, the hab, ultimate, Ultimate Wolverine

Absolute Batman #19 Tops The 50 Most Anticipated Comics Out This Week

Absolute Batman #19 tops the 50 most anticipated comics out this week, as DC dominates the top ten... and Image beats Marvel at that.

Article Summary Absolute Batman #19 leads this week's top 50 most anticipated comics, with strong DC dominance in the rankings.

Image Comics beats Marvel in the top ten and claims the highest number of titles overall in the top fifty list.

New launches like Fireborn #1 and The Hab #1 make big waves, alongside fan favorites like Nightwing and Battle Beast.

Anticipation rankings are driven by League Of Comic Book Geeks pull data, revealing market excitement and trends.

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics with Absolute Batman #19, which is likely to be quite the monster this week. The new Nightwing is also strong, beating the final Ultimate Wolverine and the new Battle Beast. DC dominates the top ten with seven, against Marvel's one and Image Comics' two for Battle Beast and GI Joe… Also watch for launches like Fireborn #1 from Image Comics, The Hab #1 from Bad Idea, The Darkness Vs Angelus, Mumm-Ra #1 and the new GI Joe Silent Missions with Zartan. Notably, Marvel has ten in the top fifty, DC has ten in the top fifty, but Image Comics has nineteen…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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