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Absolute Batman #19 Tops The 50 Most Anticipated Comics Out This Week

Absolute Batman #19 tops the 50 most anticipated comics out this week, as DC dominates the top ten... and Image beats Marvel at that.

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Batman #19 leads this week's top 50 most anticipated comics, with strong DC dominance in the rankings.
  • Image Comics beats Marvel in the top ten and claims the highest number of titles overall in the top fifty list.
  • New launches like Fireborn #1 and The Hab #1 make big waves, alongside fan favorites like Nightwing and Battle Beast.
  • Anticipation rankings are driven by League Of Comic Book Geeks pull data, revealing market excitement and trends.

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics with Absolute Batman #19, which is likely to be quite the monster this week. The new Nightwing is also strong, beating the final Ultimate Wolverine and the new Battle Beast. DC dominates the top ten with seven, against Marvel's one and Image Comics' two for Battle Beast and GI Joe…  Also watch for launches like Fireborn #1 from Image Comics, The Hab #1 from Bad Idea, The Darkness Vs Angelus, Mumm-Ra #1 and the new GI Joe Silent Missions with Zartan. Notably, Marvel has ten in the top fifty, DC has ten in the top fifty, but Image Comics has nineteen…

Absolute Universe Crossover In November & Spoilers For Absolute Batman
Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta
  1. Absolute Batman #19 $4.99 DC Comics
  2. Nightwing #137 $4.99 DC Comics
  3. Ultimate Wolverine #16 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  4. Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #8 $3.99 Image Comics
  5. New Titans #34 $3.99 DC Comics
  6. Lobo #2 $3.99 DC Comics
  7. Wonder Woman #32 $4.99 DC Comics
  8. Batwoman #2 $3.99 DC Comics
  9. G.I. Joe #21 $3.99 Image Comics
  10. Deathstroke: The Terminator #2 $3.99 DC Comics
  11. Superman Unlimited #12 $4.99 DC Comics
  12. X-Men United #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  13. Venom #257 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  14. Catwoman #86 $3.99 DC Comics
  15. Magik and Colossus #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  16. Radiant Black #41 $3.99 Image Comics
  17. Redcoat #17 $3.99 Image Comics
  18. Alias: Red Band #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  19. Ice Cream Man #45 $3.99 Image Comics
  20. Inglorious X-Force #4 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  21. Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  22. End of Life #3 $3.99 DC Comics
  23. The Walking Dead Deluxe #135 $3.99 Image Comics
  24. The Scorched #50 $4.99 Image Comics
  25. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #7 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  26. Ghost Pepper #10 $3.99 Image Comics
  27. Imperial Guardians #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  28. Fireborn #1 $4.99 Image Comics
  29. Nectar #2 $3.99 Vault Comics
  30. Witchblade #20 $3.99 Image Comics
  31. Godzilla: Infinity Roar #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  32. Lost Fantasy #9 $4.99 Image Comics
  33. The Hab #1 $5.99 Bad Idea Comics
  34. Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  35. Narco #2 $3.99 Image Comics
  36. Super Creepshow #2 $3.99 Image Comics
  37. Rat City #24 $3.99 Image Comics
  38. Tigress Island #2 $3.99 Image Comics
  39. Sam and Twitch: Case Files #23 $3.99 Image Comics
  40. Ordained Presents: The Machine #0 $5.99 Bad Idea Comics
  41. The Thing on the Doorstep #3 $3.99 Image Comics
  42. Smile: For the Camera #2 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  43. Mark Spears Monsters: The Monster and the Wolf #3 $5.99 Keenspot
  44. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero – Sssilent Missions: Zartan #1 $3.99 Image Comics
  45. Catacomb of Torment #10 $4.99 Oni Press
  46. The Witcher: Blood Stone #3 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  47. Dead Teenagers #2 $4.99 Oni Press
  48. Racer X #6 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
  49. The Darkness Versus Angelus #1 $5.99 Image Comics
  50. Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living #1 $4.99 Dynamite

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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