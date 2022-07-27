Who Was The Living Brain? (Amazing Spider-Man #900 Spoilers)

Today's Amazing Spider-Man #900 sees the return of The Living Brain, the "villain" from Amazing Spider-Man #8 from 1964 by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?
Amazing Spider-Man #8 (1964)

The Living Brain was created by Doctor Petty of the International Computing Machines Corporation and billed as the most intelligent computer and robot in existence, capable of solving virtually any question asked of it.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?
Amazing Spider-Man #8

Brought to Peter Parker's Midtown High School by its creator, the students ask the machine what is Spider-Man's secret identity, delivering the answer in mathematical code.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?
Amazing Spider-Man #8

 

Stolen by crooks for their own criminal enterprise, they cause it to malfunction, going on a high school rampage, until Spider-Man stops the robot. Years later the remains of the Living Brain are stolen by Doctor Petty's son who modifies it with offensive abilities, to use it to attack bullies. Shut down by Spider-Man again, the Living Brain is used by more criminals to aid them in robberies.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?

The Beyond Corporation later created duplicates of Living Brain to fight Nextwave, was one of the destroyed contestants in a cosmic battle, joined Boomerang's Sinister Six, was held in custody of Horizon Labs and turned into Doctor Octopus' assistant, is rescued by Spider-Man who used it to fight the Goblin-ized Carlie Cooper, became Peter Parker's assistant at Parker Industries, damaged when ordered to delve Parker employees, before it is revealed that it contains a copy of the consciousness of Doctor Octopus, before it self destructs, to be rebuilt by Anna Maria Marconi.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?
Amazing Spider-Man #18 (2016)

But in today's Amazing Spider-Man #6/#900 he's back. The Living Brain 2.0. Who has had a bit of an upgrade and posing as his own creator.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?
Amazing Spider-Man #900

Who is excavating its own past, As well as continuing to ask the very first question he was asked back in 1962.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?
Amazing Spider-Man #900

Able to defeat potential threats easily, with just a simple application of knowledge.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?
Amazing Spider-Man #900

As well as imprisoning those who once imprisoned and possessed them, in aid of answering that question.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?

As Spider-Man revisits the International Computing Machines Corporation.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?

And a version of the Living Brain and the answer it once gave,

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain? Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?

With  the question it was once asked.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?

But the answer to not just Peter Parker. That is not the answer to the question The Living Brain is asking.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?

It is far more philosophical than that.

Who Was Amazing Spider-Man's The Living Brain?

This is what happens when you built a "Living Brain." Just ask former Google scientist Blake Lemoine.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6
MARVEL COMICS
APR220788
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness, David Lopez (CA) John Romita
LANDMARK ISSUE #900!
•  The nine-hundredth issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN comes out the month of Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, and we are pulling out ALL THE STOPS!
•  Someone from Spider-Man's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID!
•  This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!
RATED T+In Shops: Jul 27, 2022
SRP: $9.99

