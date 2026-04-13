Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: FOC, If Destruction Be Our Lot, Matthew Rosenberg, reddit

Matthew Rosenberg Asks Reddit To Get Him A Headline On Bleeding Cool

Matthew Rosenberg asked Reddit to get him to say something dumb so that he'd get a headline on Bleeding Cool... and it worked

Article Summary Matthew Rosenberg's Reddit AMA playfully challenged fans to get his answers featured on Bleeding Cool

If Destruction Be Our Lot #1 launches at Image Comics, blending sci-fi with themes of loneliness and empathy

New series follows robot Abe in a post-human world, seeking connection and purpose amid extinction

Series draws inspiration from real-world issues like AI, division, and the search for meaning in society

This weekend, Matthew Rosenberg did an AMA on Reddit, saying, "I'll be back in a couple hours to answer any questions you have. Bring a friend. Bring 3. Let's see if you can trick me into saying something so dumb it ends up as a headline on Bleeding Cool." Okay, Matthew, I'll get to that. But it was all in aid of the FOC for his new Image Comics series as taking over writing King Spawn and Spawn, also from Image. Matthew Rosenberg of We're Taking Everyone Down With Us, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank, his brother Mark Elijah Rosenberg (Approaching the Unknown, Year Million), and Andy Macdonald (Doctor Strange, Wonder Woman) are launching If Destruction Be Our Lot, the new speculative science fiction series painting an all too possible picture of humanity's end from Image Comics. And, given that Matthew Rosenberg has been busy on the screen adaptation of 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank, Image Comics created the cinematic-style trailer for the comic above.

On Reddit, he says, "I think the answer to both questions is the same thing. There are a lot of big themes and ideas in the book (there is a lot of book). So we draw influence from a lot of things like the pandemic, the rise of A.I., the privatisation of public spaces, planned obsolescence, and political divides. And also, aren't robots silly, and wouldn't it be funny to see Abe Lincoln get hit in the head with a wrench? The duality of man and all that. But I think the thing we keep coming back to is the idea of loneliness. The need for connections and the way the world is constantly developing new ways to keep people apart, divide us, and break our connections. And Lincoln is such a complicated figure. He is almost American mythology, larger than life, known worldwide for his words and actions, part of many major things that shook the fabric of American society. But he's also known for being honest to a fault. Kind. Empathetic. Believing in a greater good in people and an inherent equality in all of us. And for letting the weight of the world weigh on him. He was lonely, he was haunted, he was troubled by the world and his place in it. So in that way, he is both easily recognisable but also embodies so many qualities I think we strive for as people. Or I hope we do. So in telling a story about empathy and loneliness, I couldn't think of a better robot." Doesn't seem dumb at all, Matthew… that's what the rest of your answers are for, I guess. We'll get back to that…

IF DESTRUCTION BE OUR LOT #1 (MR)

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Mark Elijah Rosenberg (A) Andy MacDonald, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy MacDonald

SERIES PREMIERE EXTRA-LENGTH DEBUT ISSUE! Humanity is extinct and all that remains are the robots who once helped us.The robots who once helped us are happier now, doing their work without human interference. But not Abe. He believes there must be something more out there. After nearly getting killed, he's determined to wander the Earth until he finds it—or gets recycled trying. Brilliant artist ANDY MACDONALD (Doctor Strange, Wonder Woman), and adequate writers MARK ELIJAH ROSENBERG (Approaching the Unknown, Year Million) and MATTHEW ROSENBERG (WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank) bring you an ongoing sci-fi adventure about finding purpose, holding onto hope, and really lonely robots. $4.99 5/6/2026

SERIES PREMIERE EXTRA-LENGTH DEBUT ISSUE! Humanity is extinct and all that remains are the robots who once helped us.The robots who once helped us are happier now, doing their work without human interference. But not Abe. He believes there must be something more out there. After nearly getting killed, he's determined to wander the Earth until he finds it—or gets recycled trying. Brilliant artist (Doctor Strange, Wonder Woman), and adequate writers (Approaching the Unknown, Year Million) and (WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank) bring you an ongoing sci-fi adventure about finding purpose, holding onto hope, and really lonely robots. $4.99 5/6/2026 IF DESTRUCTION BE OUR LOT #2 (MR)

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Mark Elijah Rosenberg (A/CA) Andy MacDonald, Francesco Segala

After the robot cops finally nab him, animatronic ABE gets hauled to the factory for a little "maintenance." But if he keeps yapping about humans, there ain't gonna be enough of him left to fix. They got a whole bag of dirty tricks waitin' for him—torture, mind-wipin', and magnets so mean they'll pull the thoughts right outta your skull. A strange and thunderous tale of the future—dark, mechanical, unforgiving and the sci-fi smash hit of the year. $4.99 6/17/2026

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