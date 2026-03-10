Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: blind bag, comicspro, Dan Watters, energon, Energon Universe, m.a.s.k., robert kirkman, skybound

The Big Energon Universe First Appearance In M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bags

The Big Energon Universe First Appearance In M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bags... four good guesses ad to what might be in there

Article Summary M.A.S.K. #1 blind bags launch the next major phase of the Energon Universe in June from Image and Skybound

Blind bags include random covers and three surprise new comics for fans and collectors to discover

One surprise comic teases the first appearance of a highly anticipated Energon Universe character

Top guesses for the blind bag reveal include Snake-Eyes, Grimlock, Hasbro surprises, or even Spider-Man

As we reported from ComicsPRO last month, Robert Kirkman announced the next phase of the Energon Universe beginning in M.A.S.K. #1, the all-new series from Dan Watters and Pye Parr launching in June from Image and Skybound.

And that comes on the heels of learning that the Energon Universe has sold over six million copies worldwide since its launch in 2023 with Kirkman's Void Rivals, creating what some see as a new Big Two in comics alongside DC's Absolute Universe, which also boasted big numbers at ComicsPRO. Marvel? Nothing to say on that score…

But the other biggest reveal from Kirkman was that M.A.S.K. #1 will feature the first-ever Energon Universe blind bag. Unlike the releases from other companies that have focused on foil covers and higher prices for consumers (along with higher damages), Skybound said they're following the model they pioneered with Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 (which has sold well over 400,000 copies) where the blind bags will feature a random intermix of not only most of the orderable covers but three surprise entire new comics meant to excite readers and collectors alike.

Even more importantly, Skybound said that one of the surprise comics will feature the Energon Universe's first appearance of a character they claim fans and retailers have been asking for since the launch of Void Rivals #1. And since no one loves wild speculation more than me, I've got some guesses below as to who that might be:

Snake-Eyes: the popular G.I. Joe ninja saw his name even shouted out by retailers in the crowd at ComicsPRO during the Skybound presentation, and certainly is the character most asked about by fans (and I'm told by retailers as well during their secret calls with Kirkman & co). Given the return of Storm Shadow in April's G.I. Joe #21, the timing would seem awfully convenient…

the popular G.I. Joe ninja saw his name even shouted out by retailers in the crowd at ComicsPRO during the Skybound presentation, and certainly is the character most asked about by fans (and I'm told by retailers as well during their secret calls with Kirkman & co). Given the return of Storm Shadow in April's G.I. Joe #21, the timing would seem awfully convenient… Grimlock : if there's any character asked about as much as Snake-Eyes, it's the leader of the Dinobots and one of the most popular Transformers characters of all time. Kirkman teased the Dinobots in Transformers #25 and this would certainly fit with the big changes to the series that have been hinted at of late.

: if there's any character asked about as much as Snake-Eyes, it's the leader of the Dinobots and one of the most popular Transformers characters of all time. Kirkman teased the Dinobots in Transformers #25 and this would certainly fit with the big changes to the series that have been hinted at of late. Other Hasbro Properties: This is the eternal free space on the board, but for good reason – Skybound loves to surprise fans with unexpected Hasbro properties debuting in the Energon Universe (or being created whole cloth, like Void Rivals). Name the franchise, and no one in comics will bet against Skybound having an exciting new reinvention of it in the works.

This is the eternal free space on the board, but for good reason – Skybound loves to surprise fans with unexpected Hasbro properties debuting in the Energon Universe (or being created whole cloth, like Void Rivals). Name the franchise, and no one in comics will bet against Skybound having an exciting new reinvention of it in the works. Spider-Man: with the reprint of Marvel Team-Up #14 selling over 130,000 copies, its inclusion in the new Invincible Omnibus Vol. 1, and Act 4 partnering with Skybound to produce a Steve Ditko Artist's Edition, it seems like Skybound might be the de facto co-publisher of one of the biggest Spider-Man comics of the year, though the Superman crossovers may beat it. While this may have the lowest odds, what if Spider-Man joined the Energon Universe, albeit briefly, perhaps as a nod to his Iconic Transformers #3 appearance?

Now, even if one of my guesses is correct – and I'm fairly certain at least one is – we still don't know what the surprise comics will be in the M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bags. But what we do know is that Monday, the 6th of April, is the early FOC for M.A.S.K. #1, and if Skybound's previous success is any indicator, expect a sell-out on day one when the series debuts on the 3rd of June . Will I spoil this in advance and get some frustrated emails from my frenemies at Image and Skybound? Absolutely, so stay tuned for more news on what's next for the Energon Universe, even if retailers have been uncharacteristically good at keeping their promise to Kirkman not to share the big secrets he's been feeding them.

