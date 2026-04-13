Posted in: Comics | Tagged: captain marvel, Kelly Thoimpson, newlitg, omnibus

Captain Marvel Omnibus Changes in The Daily LITG, 13th of April 2026

Captain Marvel Omnibus Name Changes was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Captain Marvel Omnibus name changes spark backlash, topping comic news discussions.

Kelly Thompson voices frustration over Captain Marvel rebranding by Marvel.

See the top trending comic, TV, and collectible stories from the past day and years ago.

Comic book industry birthdays and ongoing Lying In The Gutters newsletter updates.

Captain Marvel Omnibus Name Changes was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Captain Marvel Omnibus Name Changes was the most read story yesterday, in the top ten.

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Miles Morales' Psychiatrist is Now a Hulk

LITG two years ago… Batgossip before Megacon

LITG three years ago, the 5G Files began

LITG four years ago, How Sick Is Jerry Of Rick And Morty

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Deadline Magazine and Mechanical Cake publisher Dave Elliott

Lee O'Connor , of Phonogram and Not Sleeping Well

, of Phonogram and Not Sleeping Well Anina Bennett , former editor for First Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and co-author of Boilerplate.

, former editor for First Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and co-author of Boilerplate. Miriam Kruger, executive director of Motor City Comic Con.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!