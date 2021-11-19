Antarctic Press Launches Spectreman Heroes in February 2022 Solicits

SPECTREMAN HEROES #1 (OF 5) CVR A KANATANI

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC211330

DEC211331 – SPECTREMAN HEROES #1 (OF 5) CVR B MATT FRANK – 9.99

(W) Hiroshi Kanatani (A) Matt Frank (A / CA) Hiroshi Kanatani

Antarctic Press, in conjunction with P-Productions and Phase 6, is proud to announce Spectreman Heroes, a nostalgia-blast of retro Japanese live-action superbeings! Each issue of Spectreman Heroes will showcase a different character in their own full-length story, with art by luminaries such as Matt Frank (Godzilla Legends), Hiroshi Kanatani (Coaraptor), and Ben Dunn (Ninja High School). In this issue, police agent Yutaka Daimon commands the mighty Electroid Zaborger, riding its motorcycle mode into battle against the criminal Sigma Gang!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WORLD WAR 3 #4 (OF 5) BATTLE OVER HOKKAIDO

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC211332

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

War manga master Motofumi Kobayashi's (Cat Sh-t One) hit alternate history manga continues in this what-if war tale of a Soviet invasion of Japan! In the 1990s, Japan's Self-Defense Forces must battle a Soviet armored division intent on occupying Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, in conjunction with the USSR's invasion of Europe!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CAT SH-T ONE TP VOL 03

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC211333

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

FIRST TIME IN PRINT IN ENGLISH!

Perky, Rats and Botasky, the members of special forces unit Cat Sh-t One, have left the jungles of Southeast Asia for the island tropics just off South America, and then for the highs and lows of the mountain and desert wilds of Afghanistan. For our hirsute heroes, it ain't just the humidity, it's the heat of battle!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 9.99

GOLD DIGGER #293

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC211334

(W) Fred Perry (A) Fred Perry

The Castle on the Edge of Infinity is collapsing, and the last of its mysteries is fading from the universe forever. Gina gears up for one last expedition into the ancient cosmic halls! It's on the way to the exit, so what's the harm in taking a look, right? Britanny knows where Gina's going, and she doesn't like it one bit. Gina's heading for the final resting place of Gloriana Jones…to say goodbye. There's got to be a way to talk Gina out of this! Right?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HORROR COMICS #11 DRACULA IN WEST PT 2

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC211335

(W) Gianluca Piredda (A) Luca Lamberti

Dracula in the West, Part 2

Dracula's arrival in the Old West has been…eventful. Saved by a local shaman and her grandson Jaer, he kills a rich and powerful cattleman who is holding girls prisoner-including the shaman's granddaughter. Then one of those girls is found dead…vampirized. Dracula is innocent, but who will believe him?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EXCITING COMICS #21

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC211336

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Matthew Weldon

NOW 40 PAGES!

"Fallen Justice, Pt. 7" (Carey Kelley, Steve Forbes, Harold Edge): Having come to terms with having only three months to live, Justice Theta sets out to make sure his loss won't leave his girlfriend and other superheroes in trouble. "Nothing Man, Pt. 11 (N.S. Kane, John Rhodes): With Zane/Nothing Man having regained his memories and again become the villain Insidious, Diana and Firecracker struggle to find their place among new friends. "Ultra Shock Boom, Part 1" (Pat Shand, Kevin Shah): Suddenly granted the power to create and control electricity, nerdy teen Adam Boom must become a superhero or fall to people with similar powers.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ALIAS BLACK & WHITE #6 (OF 7)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC211337

(W) Chuck Dixon (A) Todd Fox, Enrique Villagran (CA) Brian Denham

After thirty years, the long-awaited, never-before-published conclusion to the first arc of Alias. Crime comics fans have been wanting to see how this story ends for decades and, at last, you can read how the first multi-part story ends! The FBI is closing in on the nameless killer who's eluded them so long. Will they succeed, or will the serial-murderer-turned-hitman escape their grasp forever? Be here for the startling conclusion to this cult comic crime epic!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JUNGLE COMICS #6 CVR A P. NEWTON BURCHAM

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC211338

DEC211339 – JUNGLE COMICS #6 CVR B TIKI – 9.99

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) P. Newton Burcham

"Fana, Jungle Princess" (P. Newton Burcham): In a hidden African valley surrounded by green mist, Fana protects the wildlife and secrets of a time gone by. "Fever, Stage 2" (John E. Crowther, Dell Barras): Alerted to the presence of a poacher on the hunt for the legendary Ghost Jaguar of the Amazon, a local shaman unleashes a powerful curse to rid the land of the interloper. "David and Goliath Birdeater, Pt. 3" (Scott O. Brown): In this final chapter, David must choose between living in the jungle with his mother the spider or rejoining civilization with Lilith the shrinking girl!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PUNCHLINE #13 CVR A BRAD ASHWORTH

ANTARCTIC PRESS

DEC211340

DEC211341 – PUNCHLINE #13 CVR B DRAGON PUNCH – 9.99

(W) Bill Williams (A) Matthew Weldon (CA) Brad Ashworth

"The Good Shepherds"

Thanks to Mel's bloody outburst, Versema's big test is fighting the dragon that rules a small valley on a medieval world. It's a winner-take-all fight to the death for the Power of Hercules as Mel's deepest, darkest secret is finally revealed.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99