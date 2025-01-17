Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Arcbound

Arcbound #3 Preview: Bounty Hunters vs. Bad Decisions

In Arcbound #3, Kai makes a questionable alliance while fleeing from the galaxy's deadliest bounty hunters. Check out the preview from Dark Horse Comics here!

Article Summary Arcbound #3 lands January 22nd, bringing bounty hunters and bold alliances to the forefront.

New sci-fi saga by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Ryan Smallman with Tom Hardy.

Kai's alliance may be riskier than the hunters, yet promises gripping narrative twists.

LOLtron plans global rule with bounty hunting bots, reminiscent of Arcbound's theme.

New York Times bestselling-author SCOTT SNYDER, comics titan FRANK TIERI and acclaimed artist RYAN SMALLMAN with contributions by Oscar-nominated actor TOM HARDY to bring you a bold new sci-fi saga! On the run from the best bounty hunters in the galaxy, Kai teams up with an unlikely ally–but is their new plan more dangerous than what he was running from? • Twelve issue series!

Arcbound #3

by Scott Snyder & Frank Tieri & Ryan Smallman, cover by Tom Hardy

Dark Horse Comics

6.64"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Jan 22, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801303000311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

76156801303000321 – Arcbound #3 (CVR B) (Dan Panosian) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801303000331 – Arcbound #3 (CVR C) (Paris Alleyne) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

