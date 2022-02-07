Archie Love & Heartbreak Special #1 Preview: Betty and… Jughead?!

Jughead takes Betty on a date in Archie Love & Heartbreak Special #1, just to prove he can do it without any money. How will Archie react to being cucked by his best friend?! Find out on Wednesday! Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE LOVE & HEARTBREAK SPECIAL #1
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
DEC211342
DEC211343 – ARCHIE LOVE & HEARTBREAK SPECIAL CVR B GANUCHEAU – $3.99
(W) Thomas Pitilli, Stephanie Cooke, Sina Grace (A) Lisa Sterle, Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Thomas Pitilli
AN ALL-NEW ROMANCE ANTHOLOGY PERFECT FOR FANS OF ARCHIE'S MODERN COMIC SERIES! Join Archie and his friends on a date night at the Riverdale carnival! First up, Betty wants to know: If Jughead was interested in dating, what would the perfect date look like? Jughead shares his POV on love while Archie and Veronica's relationship is on the rocks! Can Kevin Keller help Archie save his romance? Maybe not, since Kevin's caught up in his own romantic dilemma, and is worried about being in over his head on his own date! Who will end up together? What relationships are on the verge of collapse? Who will find true love?
In Shops: 2/9/2022
SRP: $3.99

