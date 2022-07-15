Artemis Wanted #1 Preview: On the Run

Artemis can barely manage running from the Amazons to escape justice for killing Hippolyta in this preview of Artemis Wanted #1… can she afford to help others at the same time? Check out the preview below.

ARTEMIS WANTED #1

DC Comics

0522DC032

0522DC033 – Artemis Wanted #1 Kamome Shirahama Cover – $6.99

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Skylar Patridge (CA) Matteo Scalera

After the events of Trial of the Amazons, Artemis is on the run from her sisters for her sins. She may say it was all in the name of peace, but not even Wonder Woman believes a word she says. Now the former member of the Bana-Mighdall is wanted by not only her people, but all Amazon tribes! Is there a future for a warrior who has destroyed her past? Find out as Artemis travels the world searching for answers and a new path forward. She'll need all the help she can get, and it may come from the unlikeliest of sources…the Gods!

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $5.99

