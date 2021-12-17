Avengers Forever #1 Preview: Multiversal Avengers Assemble!
Tony Stark is back on the sauce in this preview of Avengers Forever #1. He's so drunk he thinks he's Ant-Man! Check out the preview below.
Avengers Forever #1
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210783
OCT210784 – AVENGERS FOREVER #1 SCALERA VAR – $4.99
OCT210786 – AVENGERS FOREVER #1 DAUTERMAN VAR – $4.99
(W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Aaron Kuder
AN ALL-NEW SERIES STARRING THE AVENGERS OF THE MULTIVERSE!
On a quest for cosmic vengeance, Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth, where the great age of heroes never came to be, where hope is a four-letter word and where his only ally in the coming battle against the greatest villains any universe has ever seen is the world's most wanted archaeologist, Tony Stark…the Invincible Ant-Man. Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS #750 and operating in lockstep with the prime AVENGERS series, the next great Avengers saga begins here, as the Mightiest Heroes of every Earth begin to assemble.
RATED T+
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $4.99
