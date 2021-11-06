Avengers: Tech On #4 Preview: The Mech Avengers You Never Wanted

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Have you ever wondered what would happen if Marvel crossed The Avengers with a generic mech manga? No? Well, this is awkward. They're already on issue #4 of Avengers: Tech On, so it's too late to turn back now. Check out a preview of Avengers: Tech On #4 below.

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #4 (OF 6)

JIM ZUB (W) • JEFF "CHAMBA" CRUZ (A)

Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

The Marvel-Sentai

sensation continues!

• While cracks begin to form between Earth's Mightiest Heroes, an army of Ultrons descends on Japan, and only the Iron Avengers can stop them!

• AVENGERS TECH-ON is a tokusatsu-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (Uncanny Avengers, Champions) and illustrated by Jeff "Chamba" Cruz (Venom: The End). Collect the S.H.Figuarts action figures and read the comic!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

