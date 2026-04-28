Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, barbara gordon, batgirl, DC Next Level, Supermax

Barbara Gordon: Breakout Or Break-In? Orange Is The New Bat (Spoilers)

Barbara Gordon... Breakout Or Break-In? Time to dive into the goss about what we have decided to call Orange Is The New Bat (Spoilers)

Article Summary Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 is published one week after Batman #9

Batman #9 appears to set up Barbara Gordon: Breakout as Vandal Savage and Mayor Poison Ivy tighten control of Gotham.

Barbara Gordon is arrested for aiding the Bat-Family, not exposed as Batgirl, preserving her secret identity.

The real mystery is why Barbara Gordon is imprisoned in Supermax ahead of Bad Seeds.

Bleeding Cool previously reported that the upcoming Batman #9 by Matt Fraction and Ryan Sook, out on the 9th of May, would set up the upcoming Next Level title, Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan, and published the week after. And which sees Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, trying to break out of prison. And given that Batman #9 sees Poison Ivy and Vandal Savage working together as part of the deal made by Mayor Pamela Isely and Police Commissioner Vandal Savage to bring order to Gotham, ahead of the Bad Seeds event, suggested that Batman would lose and Barbara Gordon would be arrested… "One Will Fall" and telling us that "Mayor Ivy and Commissioner Savage have hatched a sinister plot to capture Batman and his allies. Now, they must destroy everything they can't take with them and abandon their hideouts to escape the long, corrupt arm of the law! Not everyone will make it through the night unscathed, and some members of the Batfamily will find their lives changed forever!" And Matt Fraction did promise the "craziest cliffhanger ever". Job done? All sorted? But not so fast. Maybe not.

We have seen a few pages previewed and lots of covers of Barbara Gordon basically doing Orange Is The New Bat ahead of the upcoming Bad Seeds crossover event, with Pamela Isely, the Poison Ivy, elected Mayor of Gotham, and doing dealis with Vandal Savage as her Police Commissioner. The end of H2SH was meant to have seen the Batfamily, aside from Damian and Jason, flee Gotham, but now that's no longer continuity, we have Operation Peregrine as Savage sends" sending his brutal TUCO squads across Gotham City on a singular mission: Bring in the Batman!" as Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 tells us "Barbara Gordon is arrested for aiding the Bat-Family, she is shipped off to Supermax, GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage's pet-project prison for all who oppose him." Which looks a bit like this from the outside…

And like this from the inside. Or at least out in the courtyard.

But would Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, really get captured by Vandal Savage? Do people now know that Batgirl is Barbara Gordon? And why would the rest of the Bat-Family allow such a thing?

No. She is "arrested for aiding the Bat-Family" not being one of them. And Supermax is "Vandal Savage's pet-project prison for all who oppose him". That she is "alone, surrounded by dangerous criminals and equally dangerous guards" is the poimt. "Nothing is what it seems" is because she is doing this on purpose. Vandal Savage is putting all those who oppose him in this jail, civil servants, justices, other figures of the law, in a place where he can kill them without drawing suspicion. Just another prison death. And Barbara Gordon has put herself there deliberately, got herself caught, to protect those under threat and to solve the murders of those for whom she was too late. The comic is not about breaking out of a prison but breaking out og her role, as Batgirl, as Oracle, as Jim Gordon's daughter… and Bad Seeds are coming.

BATMAN #9

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Ryan Sook (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE GCPD LAUNCHES AN ALL-OUT ASSAULT ON THE BAT-FAMILY! After making a sinister deal with Mayor Isley, Commissioner Vandal Savage initiates Operation Peregrine, sending his brutal TUCO squads across Gotham City on a singular mission: Bring in the Batman! Batman and his team must destroy and abandon their hideouts, safeguard their data, and escape the long arm of the law…but not everyone will make it safely through the night! $4.99 5/6/2026

BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #1

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

LEAPING FROM THE PAGES OF MAY'S BATMAN #9 INTO THE NEXT LEVEL! Framed. Outlawed. Hunted. The extralegal activities of Gotham's vigilantes have never been more dangerous. After Barbara Gordon is arrested for aiding the Bat-Family, she is shipped off to Supermax, GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage's pet-project prison for all who oppose him. She will find herself alone, surrounded by dangerous criminals and equally dangerous guards, in a place where nothing is what it seems. The true danger is just beginning… Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and fan-favorite artist Amancay Nahuelpan reunite to deliver a twisty, unexpected Bat-book for DC Next Level. $3.99 5/13/2026

BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #2

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

BATGIRL BEHIND BARS! Barbara Gordon is alone, imprisoned, and outnumbered by the very criminals she put away. Without her team, she's going to have to fight to survive on her own. Someone at Supermax has her in their crosshairs. Barbara is being hunted, but she's about to learn that in prison, there's nowhere to hide… Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Amancay Nahuelpan continue to put Barbara through her paces as DC's most surprising Next Level series continues! $3.99 6/10/2026

BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #3

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

DOES THE KEY TO BARBARA'S SURVIVAL LIE IN THE PAST? Barbara Gordon is just trying to survive in Supermax. Every day brings new danger…and more questions. Can she trust her new friend Sparrow? Has she clocked the real threats closing in on her? And why does she get the sneaking suspicion that there's more to this prison than meets the eye? To answer these questions, Barbara will need to rely on the skills she learned as Batgirl and her own past to ensure she has a future… $3.99 7/8/2026

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