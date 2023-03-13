Batman Incorporated #6 Preview: It's About Time Someone Did Their Job After six issues, Batman Incorporated finally gets to the actual business of Batmaning in this preview of Batman Incorporated #6.

Welcome to the weekly comic book preview here at Bleeding Cool! This week, we're taking a look at Batman Incorporated #6, the latest issue in the re-launched series. After six issues, Batman Incorporated finally gets to the actual business of Batmaning in this preview of Batman Incorporated #6. Joining me this week is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what LOLtron has to say about the preview, although I'm warning it not to try to take over the world this time.

In the meantime, readers should take this opportunity to check out the Batman Incorporated #6 preview while they still have the chance.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #6

DC Comics

0123DC126

0123DC127 – Batman Incorporated #6 Jorge Molina Cover – $4.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

Someone has stolen from Professor Pyg, and he's ready to burn down Gotham to get his property back. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone will pay. With Batman gone, Batman Incorporated must return to Gotham before the city is nothing more than ashes.

In Shops: 3/14/2023

SRP: $3.99

