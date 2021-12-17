Batman vs. Bigby: A Wolf in Gotham #4 Preview: It's About Time

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Four issues in, it looks like we're finally getting to the team-up portion of the "hero" vs. "hero" comic in this preview of Batman vs. Bigby: A Wolf in Gotham #4. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN VS BIGBY A WOLF IN GOTHAM #4 (OF 6)
DC Comics
1021DC068
1021DC069 – BATMAN VS BIGBY A WOLF IN GOTHAM #4 (OF 6) CVR B BRIAN LEVEL & JAY LEISTEN CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99
(W) Bill Willingham (A) Brian Level, Jay Leisten (CA) Yasmine Putri
Batman and Bigby call a cease-fire as the city recovers from a night of violence, and evidence of a shared enemy surfaces when Gotham's magical connection to Fabletown is revealed. But with egos at stake and wounds to lick, will a common cause be enough to transform this tenuous truce into a heroic alliance?
In Shops: 12/21/2021
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.