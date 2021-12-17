Batman vs. Bigby: A Wolf in Gotham #4 Preview: It's About Time

Four issues in, it looks like we're finally getting to the team-up portion of the "hero" vs. "hero" comic in this preview of Batman vs. Bigby: A Wolf in Gotham #4. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN VS BIGBY A WOLF IN GOTHAM #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1021DC068

1021DC069 – BATMAN VS BIGBY A WOLF IN GOTHAM #4 (OF 6) CVR B BRIAN LEVEL & JAY LEISTEN CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Brian Level, Jay Leisten (CA) Yasmine Putri

Batman and Bigby call a cease-fire as the city recovers from a night of violence, and evidence of a shared enemy surfaces when Gotham's magical connection to Fabletown is revealed. But with egos at stake and wounds to lick, will a common cause be enough to transform this tenuous truce into a heroic alliance?

In Shops: 12/21/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.