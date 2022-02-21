Ben Bender's Beorn Launches In Red 5 Comics' May 2022 Solicits

Ben Bender's Beorn will first appear from Red 5 Comics' Stonebot imprint for Free Comic Book Day in the first week of May. But it will also have a launch issue for the first week as well, telling the story of the littlest Viking Saga. Here's are all of Red 5 Comics' solicits for May 2022.

BEORN #1

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

(W) Ben Bender (A) Ben Bender

As featured on Free Comic Book Day! Beorn's world is big, full of living myths and fairy tales, but that won't stop the littlest Viking from living a legendary life! After Beorn finds his way to an uncharted island, he wastes no time launching headfirst on his quest for adventure… or at the very least, his quest to find a sandwich! What perils await young Beorn in this new land, and will the littlest Viking be big enough to rise above the dangers coming his way?

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 4.95

LEAD CITY #3

RED 5 COMICS

(W) Eric Borden

Bullets fly and contestants fall as the body count rises in Lead City. Colman takes Lady Lullaby in his sights and tangles with Ravinder Singh. Wendell Walker and Jiao-long Ru face off in a deadly hand-to-hand contest in the chop house. Colman and Leslie Sharp square off over music, trust, and the paying of debts. While the sadistic Harlan Crouch shows everyone how he got the fearsome moniker the "Huntsville Hammer."

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.95

78 MPH #2 (MR)

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

(W) Mauro Mantella (A) Tomas Aira (CA) German Peralta

In a not so distant future, the sun is a destructive force that scorches all living creatures. The only way to survive is to move at 78 miles per hour, perpetually avoiding sunrise. But… did all of humanity agree on this?

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 3.95

XIRA TP VOL 01 (MR)

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

(W) Mauro Mantella (A) Diego Giribaldi (CA) Agustin Alessio

This is the story of Xira, a laboratory chimpanzee subjected to neural and synaptic enhancement experiments in order to increase her natural abilities and thereby make her capable of completing a mission in space. But, using her sharpened mind, Xira will do whatever it takes to save her baby from becoming another test subject for this ruthless project.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 14.95