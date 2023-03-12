Bill Sienkiewicz Artifact Gets Artisan Edition For Tenth Of The Price In 2018, IDW published the Bill Sienkiewicz’s Mutants And Moon Knights And Assassins Artifact Edition in hardcover for $125 but now goes for $400.

In 2018, IDW published the Bill Sienkiewicz's Mutants And Moon Knights And Assassins Artifact Edition in hardcover for $125, reprinting 172 pages from New Mutants #18-31; Moon Knight #1, #3, #9, #11, #15, #22-23, #25-26, #28-29; Elektra: Assassin #1-3, #5-8, including the fully coloured and painted original artwork by Bill Sienkiewicz on these titles. It rapidly sold out, and copies now sell on Amazon and eBay for around $400 to $420, but they are hard to track down.

Five years after it was originally released, IDW is to reprint it in the smaller, paperback, Artisan format with a new cover, the Bill Sienkiewicz's Mutants and Moon Knights and Assassins Artisan Edition in paperback for just $40. Artisan Edition are 8″ x 12″ softcover with glued binding. Artist's Editions are generally 12″ x 17″ or 15″ x 22″ hardcover books with sewn bindings. You won't get the hardcoverness or the oversize (or actual size) artwork but you will save almost four hundred bucks.

Here's the new listing:

Bill Sienkiewicz's Mutants And Moon Knights And Assassins Artisan Edition

FRONTLIST | On Sale Date: September 19, 2023

9798887240435

8.2″ x 12″, 172 pages, softcover $39.99

And some of the contents:

Bill Sienkiewicz is best known for his work on Marvel Comics titles included here, such as New Mutants, Moon Knight, and Elektra: Assassin, and his work is considered revolutionary in the medium. He also co-created the series Big Numbers and the graphic novel Brought To Light, both with Alan Moore and his own series Stray Toasters. He has also worked on Wolverine, Batman, Superman, Moby Dick, 30 Days of Night: Beyond Barrow, Reign in Hell, Daredevil: End of Days, as well more recently, working as an inker for Marvel and DC on a number of projects. Outside of comics, he has drawn many posters and album covers, as well as the TV series Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? But the work in this book is likely to be what he will most be remembered for.