Bloodborne, Sherlock & Gun Honey in Titan Comics October 2022 Solicits

Titan Comics is leading with more Bloodborne, Sherlock & Gun Honey in their October 2022 solicits and solicitations, as well as their Kamen Rider manga adaptations, and spin-off MCU and Star Wars titles. Take a look…

BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #4 CVR A QUAH (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG221892

AUG221893 – BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #4 CVR B JESKE (MR) – 3.99

AUG221894 – BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #4 CVR C HARDING (MR) – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Alan Quah

NEW COMIC SERIES BASED ON THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED GOTHIC GAMING HIT, BLOODBORNE!

Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of the night, families and faith will be tested…

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART 2 #3 CVR A TEMPLER

TITAN COMICS

AUG221895

AUG221896 – SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART 2 #3 CVR B ZHANG – 4.99

AUG221897 – SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART 2 #3 CVR C JAY – 4.99

(W) Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss (A) Jay (CA) Hannah Templer

Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and John Watson (Martin Freeman) are called to save the royal family from blackmail at the hands of Irene Adler!

Adler pulls Sherlock into a complex web of mysteries involving the CIA and the MoD, with secrets that could threaten to threaten international security and topple the monarchy.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #3 CVR A YOON (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG221887

AUG221888 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #3 CVR B CELINA (MR) – 3.99

AUG221889 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #3 CVR C COSPLAY (MR) – 3.99

AUG221890 – GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #3 CVR D HOR KHENG (MR) – 3.99

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

2021'S BEST-SELLING NON-PREMIER COMIC IS BACK FOR A BLOCKBUSTER NEW SERIES!

With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy… or will she catch a bullet first?

"The finest kind of pulp noir." – ED BRUBAKER

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KAMEN RIDER KUUGA GN VOL 02

TITAN COMICS

AUG221891

(W) Shotaro Ishinomori, Toshiki Inoue (A / CA) Hitotsu Yokoshima

MANGA ADAPTATION OF THE FAMOUS JAPANESE TV SERIES!

AN EPIC ACTION SERIES ABOUT A DEFENDER OF JUSTICE WITH A TWIST!

BASED ON THE ORIGINAL CONCEPT AND STORY BY TOKUSATSU LEGEND SHOTARO ISHINOMORI!

Kamen Rider Kuuga marks the return of a classic manga character adapted for the 21st century that's sure to surprise both new and veteran fans alike.

PERFECT FOR FANS OF POWER RANGERS AND SCI-FI/MECHA MANGA!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 12.99

BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS LEAVING LA GN

TITAN COMICS

AUG221898

(W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Enid Balam (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

SET AFTER THE EVENTS OF THE BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS ANIME SERIES!

Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave behind her violent past and find a new life. but is that possible in a world where replicants are still hunted and feared.

Collects #1-4 of Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 17.99

STAR TREK EXPLORER FICTION COLLECTION HC VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

AUG221913

(W) Various

A deluxe collectors' edition featuring short stories starring your favorite Star Trek crews as they encounter adversaries including Q and the Borg.

This fully illustrated collection features stories by Star Trek's finest writers including acclaimed Star Trek: Voyager writer Lisa Klink along with best-selling prose authors James Swallow, Una McCormack, Chris Cooper, and Greg Cox.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #214 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

AUG221920

AUG221921 – STAR WARS INSIDER #214 PX ED – 9.99

(W) Titan

DECODING DARTH VADER: We ask what fueled the fury of the Sith Lord.

PLUS: Insider's companion to the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, oru top 10 Jedi moments from the Skywalker Saga, and new exclusive The High Republic fiction.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MARVELS ORIGINAL SIN NOVEL HC

TITAN BOOKS

AUG221909

(W) Gavin Smith

This thrilling Marvel murder mystery is packed with shocking twists and turns in an exciting re-imagining of the comic crossover sensation.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 24.95

MARVELS DOCTOR STRANGE MULTIVERSE MADNESS SPECIAL HC

TITAN BOOKS

AUG221910

(W) Marvel

A behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this deluxe book is a must for all fans of Marvel Studios' movies.

Featuring interviews with the cast and crew including visionary director Sam Raimi and actors including Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), this title explores the mysterious world of master of the mystic arts.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MARVELS HAWKEYE TV SPECIAL HC

TITAN BOOKS

AUG221911

(W) Marvel

A behind-the-scenes guide to the latest blockbuster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Includes all new interviews with the cast and talent behind the cameras!

Experience the interviews with the stars and teams dedicated to bringing this brand new movie to life!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MARVELS BLACK PANTHER SCRIPT TO PAGE HC

TITAN BOOKS

AUG221912

(W) Marvel

Discover the craft of writing comics the Marvel way, with scripts and commentary from top writers and editors.

The Marvel Script To Page series is an official behind-the-scenes look at the craft of writing comic books, featuring exclusive scripts and commentary from top Marvel creators and editors.

Explore the world of Wakanda and its mighty champion and protector, the Black Panther. Meet T'challa, Shuri, the Dora Milaje and many, many more iconic characters in selected scripts from a range of contemporary comics creators, with exclusive editorial commentary.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 22.95

ALIENS VASQUEZ HC

TITAN BOOKS

AUG221922

(W) Violet Castro

A groundbreaking Latinx Aliens novel by a rising star Latina author, featuring the fan-favorite character PFC Jenette Vasquez from the hit movie Aliens and the family she is forced to leave behind.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 24.95

SHUDDERS CREEPSHOW FROM SCRIPT TO SCREEN HC

TITAN BOOKS

AUG221923

(W) Dennis Prince

Shudder's Creepshow: From Script to Scream is the official behind-the-scenes book featuring the spine-tingling stories and tantalizing talent behind The Creepshow series.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 49.99