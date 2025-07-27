Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: mary sue, Miriam Heretic, power rangers

Boom's October 2025 Full Solicits – Marian Heretic, Mary Sue & Grim

Boom Studios' October 2025 Full Solicits with Marian Heretic #1, Mary Sue #1 and Grim #25 - with lots of Power Rangers on the side

Boom Studios' October 2025 solicits and solicitations include the launch of Marian Heretic #1 by Tini Howard and Joe Jaro, and Mary Sue #1 by Meghan Fitzmartin and Lisa Sterle, as well as a Hello Halloween edition of Hello Darkness, and more Something Is Killing The Children, Grim #25, Expanse, HP Lovecraft, Labyrinth, Power Rangers and Brzrkr.

Marian Heretic #1

WRITER: TINI HOWARD

ILLUSTRATOR: JOE JARO

COVERS: Joe Jaro (Main), Dylan Burnett (Variant), Jenny Frison (Anniversary Variant), Joe Jaro (Incentive), Jenny Frison (Anniversary Incentive), Suspiria Vilchez (Incentive), Dylan Burnett (Unlimited)

OCTOBER 1, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

Experience a bold new series where divine conviction meets dark compromise. Sister Marian is a witch hunter, a Mother Superior, and a heretic—guided by a Goddess the Church refuses to acknowledge. When the Holy Father brands her order blasphemers, Marian strikes a dark bargain to become their personal enforcer. As she delivers murderous judgment night after night in the city of Vespers, she can feel her soul fracture…but what can she do with the lives of her sisters at stake? Acclaimed writer Tini Howard (*Catwoman*, *Excalibur*) and artist Joe Jaro (*Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer*) launch a provocative new take on nunsploitation, religious horror, and rebellion! *NEW LIMITED SERIES*

Hello Halloween #1

WRITERS: R.L. STINE, ROBERT HACK, MEGAN HUTCHISON, SHAWN PATRICK BOYD

ILLUSTRATORS: CAROLA BORELLI, ROBERT HACK, MEGAN HUTCHISON, ELIJAH HENRY

COVERS: Frazer Irving (Main), Drew Rausch (Variant), Jeremy Bastian (Variant), Drew Rausch (Glow in the Dark Variant, $7.99), Jenny Frison (Anniversary Variant), Mattia De Iulis (Incentive), Jenny Frison (Anniversary Incentive)

OCTOBER 22, 2025 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $5.99 ($7.99 Glow Variant)

Trick-or-treat yourself to a fresh batch of nightmares. Dare you turn the page? The hit anthology series returns with another chilling installment of bone-rattling horror! Terrifying new tales arrive just in time to haunt your seasonal reading list! Featuring top-tier talent and a can't-miss, brand-new Graveyard Club story from horror master R.L. Stine (*Goosebumps*) and artist Carola Borelli (*Spider-Woman*) as well as a new installment of "I Can't Take You Anywhere" plus short stories by Robert Hack, Megan Hutchison, Shawn Patrick Boyd, and Elijah Henry.

Hello Darkness #15

WRITERS: R.L. STINE, RYAN GATTIS, JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE, RAD

ILLUSTRATORS: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, CHRISTOPHER BRAND, ROCKY OBK, RAD

COVERS: Rebeca Puebla (Main), Rebeca Puebla (Variant), Miguel Mercado (Variant), Taurin Clarke (Anniversary Variant), Taurin Clarke (Anniversary Incentive), Rebeca Puebla (Incentive)

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $5.99

Fall into an all-new season of horror! The master of terror, R.L. Stine, partners with Francesco Francavilla to continue the next installment of "The Life and Death of Lucas Dreamwalker". In a chilling story by Jude Ellison S. Doyle and Rocky OBK, the once-idyllic town of "Abadon" becomes a home to an unknown terror. A long-dormant protector rises in "Reconquista" by RAD to vengefully interrupt a celebration built on stolen land. Sink your teeth into this next batch of gruesome stories along with even more terrifying tales from the boldest voices in horror today!

Mary Sue #1

WRITER: MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

ILLUSTRATOR: LISA STERLE

COVERS: Lisa Sterle (Main), Paulina Ganucheau (Variant), Paulina Ganucheau (Incentive), Tula Lotay (Incentive), Lisa Sterle (Unlimited)

OCTOBER 1, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

Despite what her mom thinks, Cassie has lots of friends—they just all happen to be online, where she can talk to them about her beloved favorite show, *Riverview*, and get their feedback on her fan fic WIP, starring Jessica, her very own hot vampire OC. But her fic writing persona is revealed to the entire school when her former best friend finds it and can't resist reading some of it out loud to their classmates. Cassie thinks things can't get more humiliating, until her very own Mary Sue pops right out of her fic to save the day—or make it much, much worse.

Something is Killing the Children: A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ILLUSTRATOR: WERTHER DELL'EDERA

COVERS: Werther Dell'Edera (Main), Ben Stenbeck (Variant), Jenny Frison (Anniversary Variant), Ben Stenbeck (Incentive), Jenny Frison (Anniversary Incentive), Puppeteer Lee (Incentive), Werther Dell'Edera (Unlimited)

OCTOBER 8, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

A must-read companion to the award-winning *Something is Killing the Children* series—collected in full for the first time! Originally serialized across six parts in acclaimed anthology horror series *Hello Darkness*, this thrilling one-shot gathers the complete story in one epic release! Erica Slaughter moves from town to town, hunting the monsters that haunt the night—but this time, the story isn't hers alone. Told from the perspective of those she saved, this haunting anthology explores the legend and lasting impact of the mysterious monster hunter!

Something is Killing the Children #44

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ILLUSTRATOR: WERTHER DELL'EDERA

COLORS: MIQUEL MUERTO

COVERS: Werther Dell'Edera (Main), Joshua Hixson (Spot UV Variant, $6.99), Tula Lotay (Anniversary Variant), TBA (Incentive), Tula Lotay (Anniversary Incentive), Javier Rodriguez (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Werther Dell'Edera (Unlimited)

OCTOBER 1, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 ($6.99 Spot UV)

The stakes have never been higher in this latest issue of the award-winning horror series! Left to fend for herself, young Erica's latest hunt turns deadly fast. As the fate of the townspeople teeters on the edge of disaster, caring for an injured Jessica only complicates an already dire situation. Will Erica be the only force standing in the way of the monsters closing in? Or will Jessica recover just in time to join the fight?

Grim #25

WRITER: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ILLUSTRATOR: FLAVIANO

COLORS: RICO RENZI

COVERS: Flaviano (Main), Baldemar Rivas (Variant), Toni Fejzula (Variant), Jenny Frison (Anniversary Variant), Karen S. Darboe (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Jenny Frison (Anniversary Incentive), Liana Kangas (Incentive), Tony Shasteen (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), TBA (FOC Reveal Foil Variant), Brian Hurtt (Unlimited)

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $5.99

It's the final chapter of the critically acclaimed, supernatural horror series! In the stunning series finale, Jess and Marcel reunite one last time—this time on opposite sides of life and death. On the precipice of what comes next, their bittersweet encounter becomes a reflection on their past, present, and future. Don't miss the epic conclusion to the bestselling supernatural saga from acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (*Harley Quinn*, *Wonder Woman*) and renowned artist Flaviano (*New Mutants*)! *FINAL ISSUE*

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Halloween Special #1

WRITERS: SINA GRACE, MEGHAN CAMARENA, DANNY LORE, NICK MARINO

ILLUSTRATORS: SINA GRACE, ZACHARY STERLING, JODI NISHIJIMA, ARIELLE JOVELLANOS

COVERS: Miguel Mercado (Main), Nicole Goux (Variant), Miguel Mercado (Foil Variant, $9.99), Miguel Mercado (Incentive), Nick Roche (Incentive), Nicole Goux (Unlimited)

OCTOBER 22, 2025 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $7.99 ($9.99 Foil)

The spookiest showdown in Angel Grove history is here! For the first time ever, it's a Power Rangers Halloween short story collection—featuring the return of the Pumpkin Rapper and the debut of the sugary Colonel Maize! When the villains capture a bus full of kids and a few of their fellow teammates, the Rangers must swap scary stories from their most harrowing missions in order to keep hope alive. Featuring a dynamic line-up of creators for this seasonal anthology, including Hyperforce star Meghan Camarena (*Radiant Pink*, *Radiant Black*) and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers alum Sina Grace (*Ghosted in L.A.*)!

VR Troopers #3

WRITER: MAIRGHREAD SCOTT

ILLUSTRATOR: SEBASTIÁN PÍRIZ

COLORS: JP JORDAN

COVERS: Taurin Clarke (Main), Goñi Montes (Variant), Taurin Clarke (Foil Variant, $6.99), Taurin Clarke (Incentive), Alex Milne (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Goñi Montes (Unlimited), Michael YG (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Foil Incentive)

OCTOBER 1, 2025 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 ($5.99 INCV, $6.99 Foil)

An explosive discovery changes everything for the VR Troopers in this must-read issue! As Kaitlin works to uncover Grimlord's secrets, Ryan and J.B. follow a trail of clues left behind by Ryan's father. But someone else is after the same answers—and they're closer than the VR Troopers could ever suspect… Don't miss the shocking twist fans won't see coming as a mysterious new arrival reveals a game-changing secret!

VR Troopers/Power Rangers Flipbook Facsimile Edition #2

WRITER: FABIAN NICIEZA

ILLUSTRATOR: TOD SMITH, VARIOUS

COVERS: Pasqual Ferry, Photo (Main)

OCTOBER 8, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

Another VR Troopers/Power Rangers double feature! A feud is brewing between VR Troopers Ryan and J.B. after a silly mistake disqualifies them from a martial arts tournament. At the same time, Grimlord faces off against Smorgaslord, an opponent so powerful that Grimlord must enlist the help of the VR Troopers to defeat him. Will Ryan and J.B. put aside their differences long enough to claim victory? Flip the book over to join Aisha and Kimberly on a shopping trip that is cut short by Lord Zedd and his hungry Shop Chops, igniting an epic Ranger team-up to save the other mall-goers!

Power Rangers Prime #11

WRITER: MELISSA FLORES

ILLUSTRATOR: MICHAEL YG

COLORS: FABI MARQUES

COVERS: Taurin Clarke (Main), Karen S. Darboe (Variant), Taurin Clarke (Anniversary Variant), Karen S. Darboe (Incentive), Kara Huset (Incentive), Taurin Clarke (Anniversary Incentive), Max Dunbar (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Taurin Clarke (Unlimited)

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

Past and present collide as the Prime Rangers prepare to face their toughest fight yet! Red Ranger Lauren finally discovers a lead on her missing family—but will they accept who she's become? Meanwhile Volar's forces close in, and the Prime Rangers brace for all-out war. But can they stand up to the Black Prime Ranger's father? Plus, sparks fly when Rita Repulsa and Janessa face off in an epic battle to cap this explosive penultimate issue for the groundbreaking first arc!

The Expanse: A Little Death #2

WRITERS: ANDY DIGGLE, WES CHATHAM

ILLUSTRATOR: FRANCESCO PISA

COLORS: SARAH STERN

COVERS: Christian Ward (Main), Junggeun Yoon (Variant), Christian Ward (Incentive), Suspiria Vilchez (Incentive), Junggeun Yoon (Unlimited)

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $5.99

The next gripping installment in the acclaimed sci-fi epic! Amos Burton isn't one to give up. And for one orphan refugee, he's about to put everything on the line to protect them—even if it means going head-to-head with the brutal crime lord of Auberon. Meanwhile, as vast corporate powers wrestle for control of a planet that may be the key to humanity's future, only one man can stop them triggering all-out war—Captain James Holden. Get ready for the return of the Rocinante crew in the next explosive chapter from fan-favorite actor and breakout writer Wes Chatham (*Amos Burton, The Expanse*) acclaimed writer Andy Diggle (*The Losers*, *Green Arrow: Year One*) and artist Francesco Pisa (*The Expanse: Dragon Tooth*)!

The Last Day of H.P. Lovecraft #2

WRITER: ROMUALD GIULIVO

ILLUSTRATOR: JAKUB REBELKA

COVERS: Jakub Rebelka (Main), John J. Pearson (Variant), John J. Pearson (Incentive)

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

A haunting exploration of the man behind the myth continues. In the second chapter of the stunning adaptation, H.P. Lovecraft's personal history takes center stage. Follow along with this close examination of the famous author's journey downward! Writer Romuald Giulivo (*Le Dernier Jour de H.P. Lovecraft*) and artist Jakub Rebelka (*Cyberpunk*) craft a dark, art-driven portrait of legacy and madness unlike anything you've ever seen!

The War #3

WRITER: GARTH ENNIS

ILLUSTRATOR: BECKY CLOONAN

COLORS: TAMRA BONVILLAIN

COVERS: Becky Cloonan (Main), Björn Barends (Variant), Björn Barends (Incentive), Reiko Murakami (Incentive), Becky Cloonan (Unlimited)

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

The haunting conclusion to the devastating political thriller by Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan! As society continues to collapse around their remote hideaway, the couple's isolated struggle reaches its tragic end. As David's fractured journal entries reveal regretful reflections on life before the war, Nikki's will to live begins to fade after she gives birth–her worst nightmares turning into reality. Collecting parts #4–7 of "The War" from acclaimed horror anthology *Hello Darkness*, Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan deliver the devastating final chapter in Part Three of this unflinching vision of a dystopian future and the limits of survival.

Blink and You'll Miss It #3

WRITERS: ETHAN S. PARKER, GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

ILLUSTRATOR: KEITH BROWNING

COLORS: BRAD SIMPSON

COVERS: Keith Browning (Main), Andre Araujo (Variant), Keith Browning (Unlockable)

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

The genre-defying new saga continues! Having slipped back in time to her adolescence, Melody is finally able to reconnect with Jesse through revisiting their first meeting. Together, the pair race to uncover the terrible truth that lies beneath Perennial Harbor before it tears them apart once and for all.

The Last Witch: Blood & Betrayal #4

WRITER: CONOR MCCREERY

ILLUSTRATOR: V.V. GLASS

COVERS: V.V. Glass (Main), Meaghan Carter (Variant), Meaghan Carter (Incentive), V.V. Glass (Unlimited)

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $5.99

Family, magic, and secrets collide in the penultimate chapter. As Saoirse descends into the volcano to face the Cailleach, Hugh races to her side—but neither are prepared for Nan's ultimate secret. As this skeleton in the closet comes to light, Brahm's life is put in mortal danger! Can Saoirse maintain control in this final showdown despite the looming threat of being ripped away from the only family she has left?

Be Not Afraid #4

WRITER: JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

ILLUSTRATOR: LISANDRO ESTHERREN

COLORS: FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVERS: Reiko Murakami (Main), Jules Mamone (Variant), Jules Mamone (Incentive), Ariela Kristantina (Incentive), Ariela Kristantina (Incentive)

OCTOBER 1, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

Even monsters ask why they were made. Jordy questions his own existence—and the God who allowed it—while wrestling with the evil rooted deep inside of him. Meanwhile, Cora prepares to end the horror she brought into the world, but the strength of her resolve is tested when it matters most. As the people of Enoch perform desperate acts of sacrifice among the rotting crops and decaying animals, their devotion reveals a darker truth…

Bronze Faces #6

WRITERS: SHOBO & SHOF

ILLUSTRATOR: ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI

COLORS: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVERS: Shof (Main), Ejiwa Ebenebe (Variant), Shof (Incentive)

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

The masks are off and nothing will ever be the same in this explosive conclusion to the acclaimed series! After a catastrophic double-cross, Sango and Gbonka have gone their separate ways—leaving the Bronze Faces in pieces. With Sango on the run and Gbonka rising among Nigeria's elite, both must reckon with the fallout of their final heists. As matters of home, heritage, and identity are confronted in this profound finale, one question remains: Can they recover their relationship to one another? Or is it truly the end for these old friends?

The Killer: Affairs of the State II #5

WRITER: MATZ

ILLUSTRATOR: LUC JACAMON

COVERS: Luc Jacamon (Main), Malachi Ward (Variant), Malachi Ward (Incentive), Luc Jacamon (Unlimited)

OCTOBER 22, 2025 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99

Uncovering the truth comes at a deadly price for the Killer! After exposing a human trafficking network, the Killer finds himself hunted by powerful foes with dire consequences. With danger at every turn, he questions who's truly behind the threat—and whether Barbara can still be trusted. Don't miss the gripping penultimate issue of the suspenseful noir thriller from acclaimed writer/artist duo Matz and Luc Jacamon!

BRZRKR: Bloodlines (Hardcover)

WRITERS: KEANU REEVES, MATT KINDT, VARIOUS

ILLUSTRATORS: RON GARNEY, STEVE SKROCE, REBEKAH ISAACS, SALVADOR LARROCA

COVER: RON GARNEY

DECEMBER 2, 2025 | 224 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $39.99 | ADVANCED SOLICIT

From cinematic legend Keanu Reeves comes four brutal tales from the bloodsoaked pages of the Immortal Saga. In *The Lost Book of B.*, the immortal warrior becomes a pawn of none other than Genghis Khan himself. As the berserker is used to destroy, devastate, and pave the way for the Silk Road, he must battle against his seemingly unstoppable violent urges and break free from the hold the warlord has over him. In *Poetry of Madness*, a sea of gore and devastation awaits as B. safeguards the advanced and ancient realm of Atlantis as its unstoppable protector. But the machinations of a secret cult might spell a monstrous end for the legendary city, one beyond even B.'s ability to save. In *Fallen Empire*, a ruined kingdom has a single living survivor. In this tragic story of death and cataclysm, she recounts a fable of lost love, and bloody vengeance. In *A Faceful of Bullets*, B. finds himself in the snowy wilds of pre-Civil War Missouri, and caught up in the conflict involving a land baroness's father and an abolitionist. After a deadly series of events, he's mistaken for an angel, one to be used for vengeful purposes… Collects *BRZRKR: Lost Book of B. #1*, *BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness #1*, *BRZRKR: Fallen Empire #1*, *BRZRKR: A Faceful of Bullets #1*.

Labyrinth: The Graphic Novel (Hardcover)

WRITER: KYLA VANDERKLUGT

ILLUSTRATOR: GIORGIO SPALLETTA

COVER: NIMIT MALAVIA

DECEMBER 2, 2025 | 224 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 7.25" x 11.25" | $40.00 | ADVANCED SOLICIT

Celebrating the landmark 40th anniversary of Jim Henson's seminal film, BOOM! Studios proudly presents the first ever graphic adaptation of A.C.H. Smith's beloved novelization, which includes moments and scenes never shot or captured in the final feature film! Through dangers untold and hardships unnumbered, discover this brand new adaptation of her surreal adventure through the twisting and changing paths to the castle beyond the Goblin City, determined to save her brother Toby from the Goblin King, Jareth. Dance to the magic as writer Kyla Vanderklugt (*Demon in the Wood*) and artist Giorgio Spalletta (*Alice Never After*, *Alice Ever After*) bring the full story to life for the first time! Collects *Labyrinth #1-8*.

Complete Labyrinth: Beyond the Goblin City (Hardcover)

WRITERS: DELILAH S. DAWSON, GUSTAVO DUARTE, VARIOUS

ILLUSTRATORS: SAS MILLEDGE, VARIOUS

COVER: JENNY FRISON

DECEMBER 9, 2025 | 304 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 7.25" x 11.25" | $60.00 | ADVANCED SOLICIT

Celebrate the beloved Jim Henson fantasy film with this complete hardcover collection of stories from inside the magical walls of the labyrinth! *Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Beyond the Goblin City* spotlights the secret history of Sir Didymus and the untold story of one of Jareth's Masquerade guests, in addition to tales featuring fan-favorite characters like Ludo, Hoggle, Ambrosius, and the Goblin King himself. This epic collection showcases imaginative tales from critically acclaimed writers and artists including Jonathan Case (*The New Deal*), Delilah S. Dawson (*Star Wars: Phasma*), Gustavo Duarte (*Bizarro*), Roger Langridge (*Snarked*), Katie Cook (*Star Wars: ABC-3PO*), Jeff Stokely (*The Ludocrats*), S.M. Vidaurri (*Labyrinth: Under the Spell*), Sina Grace (*Superman: Kal-El Returns*), Michael Dialynas (*Wynd*), Sarah Webb (*The Storyteller: Sirens*), Boya Sun (*5 Worlds*), Lara Elena Donnelly (*The Amberlough Dossier*), French Carlomagno (*The Dead Lucky*), Pius Bak (*Eat The Rich*), Samantha Dodge (*Catwoman: Soulstealer*), and many more! Collects *Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Shortcuts* and *Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Under the Spell*.

Complete Labyrinth: Coronation (Hardcover)

CREATED BY: JIM HENSON

WRITER: SIMON SPURRIER

ILLUSTRATOR: DANIEL BAYLISS

COVER: FIONA STAPLES

DECEMBER 9, 2025 | 320 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 7.25" x 11.25" | $60.00 | ADVANCED SOLICIT

THE UNTOLD ORIGIN OF THE GOBLIN KING. Long before Sarah ventured to save her baby brother from the clutches of the Goblin King, another young woman sought to save her child from an unknown fate within the Labyrinth. Set in 18th-century Venice, *Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Coronation* is a striking look into the mysteries of the Labyrinth itself, uncovering the fate of a small boy named Jareth who would one day be King. Simon Spurrier (*The Spire*, *Jim Henson's The Power of the Dark Crystal*) and Daniel Bayliss (*Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Dragons*, *Big Trouble in Little China/Escape from New York*) present a look into a magical world where nothing is as it seems and introduce Maria, a heroine instilled with courage, hope, and determination. Collects *Labyrinth: Coronation #1-12*.

Wynd Book Four: The Power of the Blood

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ILLUSTRATOR: MICHAEL DIALYNAS

COVER: MICHAEL DIALYNAS

DECEMBER 2, 2025 | 208 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $14.99 SC, $19.99 HC | ADVANCED SOLICIT

As the final thrilling chapter of *Wynd* takes flight, the King's reign is coming to a close, with Pipetown unaware of what awaits them. Meanwhile, the Faeriekind mobilizes for war! In the face of dire odds, Zedra concocts a hair-raising plan concerning her deceased brother, the Bandaged Man… Eisner Award and GLAAD Media Award-winning *Something is Killing the Children* and *The Woods* scribe James Tynion IV once again joins artist Michael Dialynas to conclude the CAP-Stone Award-winning fantasy series! Collects *Wynd Book Four: The Power of the Blood #1-4*.

Lumberjanes Book Two

WRITERS: SHANNON WATTERS, ND STEVENSON, KAT LEYH

ILLUSTRATORS: GUS ALLEN, VARIOUS

COVER: GUS ALLEN

DECEMBER 23, 2025 | 336 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $19.99 SC, $29.99 HC | ADVANCED SOLICIT

FRIENDSHIP TO THE MAX! At Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady-Types, anything can happen—and "anything" usually DOES happen! The fearless campers of Roanoke Cabin—Molly, Ripley, April, Jo, and Mal—are the butt-kicking, monster-befriending, hardcore Scout Troop of your dreams. Join them in the magical woods that surround the camp, as the girls survive freak summer snowstorms, a beautiful and mysterious cryptid game-hunter, underwater mer-music festivals, and a feud between a werewolf and a pirate ship full of selkies! From writers Shannon Watters (*Hollow*), ND Stevenson (*Nimona*, *She-Ra*), and Kat Leyh (*Snapdragon*), and artists Gus Allen (*A Home For Mr. Easter*), Casey Nowak (*Girl Town*), and Carey Pietsch (*The Adventure Zone*), there's always more to discover in the world of *Lumberjanes*! Collects *Lumberjanes #13-24*.

Red Before Black

WRITER: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ILLUSTRATOR: GORAN SUDŽUKA

COVER: GORAN SUDŽUKA

DECEMBER 16, 2025 | 160 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $18.99 | ADVANCED SOLICIT

DISGRACED. DEADLY. DERANGED. From the tough streets of Miami to the eerie Florida backwoods comes an instantly iconic criminal duo from superstar writer Stephanie Phillips (*Harley Quinn*, *Grim*) and acclaimed artist Goran Sudžuka (*Hellblazer*, *Y The Last Man*). Disgraced army veteran Val is sent to Florida to hunt down an infamous drug runner named Leo. But she soon finds that they have an unexpected enemy in common, turning the game of cat and mouse into something else entirely! With no one else to turn to but each other, can this lethal partnership survive what's coming… or each other? Collects *Red Before Black #1-6*.

Dune: House Atreides Deluxe Edition (Hardcover & Slipcased Edition)

WRITERS: BRIAN HERBERT, KEVIN J. ANDERSON

ILLUSTRATOR: DEV PRAMANIK

COVER: MICHAEL WALSH

DECEMBER 23, 2025 | 336 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 7.25" x 11.25" | $49.99 HC, $69.99 SLIPCASED | ADVANCED SOLICIT

THE OFFICIAL PREQUEL TO THE GROUNDBREAKING DUNE! On the desert planet called Arrakis, Pardot Kynes seeks to transform the world into an oasis, whether the native Fremen are with him or not. Elsewhere, the Emperor's son, Crown Prince Shaddam, plots his destiny, starting by overthrowing his father. On Giedi Prime, Baron Harkonnen seeks to reignite the old flames of an ancient rivalry as Duke Leto Atreides, and his newly-met right-hand man Duncan Idaho, come to power! Discover the hidden secrets that set history in motion, adapted & scripted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, and illustrated by artist Dev Pramanik. Collects *Dune: House Atreides #1-12*.

The Amory Wars: No World for Tomorrow Vol. 3 (Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume II) (Softcover)

WRITERS: CLAUDIO SANCHEZ, CHONDRA ECHERT

ILLUSTRATOR: GUILLAUME MARTINEZ

COVER: GIANLUCA GUGLIOTTA

DECEMBER 16, 2025 | 112 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $17.99 | ADVANCED SOLICIT

Prepare to embark on the final odyssey in *The Amory Wars* saga by Coheed & Cambria front man Claudio Sanchez. Ryan has managed to evolve into a monstrous version of himself and is intent on decimating his enemies using his new power. Meanwhile, Chase is dying, clearly unable to handle the further effects of moving herself and Claudio through The Willing Well. Claudio himself still hasn't been able to truly tap into his powers as The Crowing. And his parents, Coheed and Cambria, are increasingly losing themselves to their alter egos, Monstar and the White Ruineer, intent on killing each other and destroying Star IV. As the Keywork emerges as the site of a massive battle, it seems like total annihilation is the only option for the universe! Collects *The Amory Wars: No World for Tomorrow #9-12*.

Misfit City Complete Collection (Softcover)

WRITERS: KIWI SMITH, KURT LUSTGARTEN

ILLUSTRATOR: NAOMI FRANQUIZ

COVER: NAOMI FRANQUIZ

DECEMBER 30, 2025 | 224 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $19.99 | ADVANCED SOLICIT

20 For 20! Celebrate 20 years of BOOM! Studios with the epic science fiction magnum opus, collected in its entirety for the very first time. Everybody's seen *The Gloomies*, it's a real cult-classic from the '80s! Unfortunately for the residents of Cannon Cove, covered in fog 287 days of the year, things aren't quite as exciting as the movie…or are they? When friends Wilder, Macy, Karma, Dot, and Ed end up with the map of the recently-departed Captain Denby, that may lead to real treasure from real pirate Black Mary, they're thrust into an adventure worthy of an irresistible pop theme! But they're not the only ones who want the treasure. Can they solve the mysteries of their formerly-dreary town and grab the booty before the baddies? The adventure worth its weight in pirate gold by award-winning screenwriter Kiwi Smith (*Legally Blonde*, *Trinkets*), Kurt Lustgarten, and illustrator Naomi Franquiz (*The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl*) in a complete collection for the first time! Collects *Misfit City #1-8*.

The Traveler: Complete Collection (Softcover)

WRITERS: STAN LEE, MARK WAID, TOM PEYER

ILLUSTRATOR: CHAD HARDIN

COVER: SCOTT CLARK

DECEMBER 30, 2025 | 296 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $19.99 | ADVANCED SOLICIT

20 For 20! Celebrate 20 years of BOOM! Studios with the epic science fiction magnum opus, collected in its entirety for the very first time. From the minds of comic book legend Stan Lee and Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Waid (*Kingdom Come*, *Daredevil*), Tom Peyer (*The Wrong Earth*), and artist Chad Hardin (*Harley Quinn*) comes the greatest hero of all-time! When quantum scientist Ronald Lessik's experiment went wrong, he was transformed into the time-manipulating superhero, the Traveler! Now, he seeks to find his true love, herself lost in time and space, and defend the world from threats like the Split-Second Men, temporal ghosts, the time-lost planet Anachronopolis, and even comes face-to-face with fellow hero Soldier Zero! A gripping sci-fi superhero adventure by industry legends and from the mind of one of the most prolific creators in all comic history, Stan Lee! Collects *The Traveler #1-12*.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!