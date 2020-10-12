Brie Spangler Sells Fox Point's Own Gemma Hopper OGN To Kopf

Beast was a 2016 YA novel by Brie Spangler that won a Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year, a Kirkus Reviews Best Book of the Year, was a Rainbow Book List selection and a YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults selection, described as a "witty, wise, and heart-wrenching reimagining of Beauty and the Beast." But Spangle is also known as the author-illustrator of two children's picture books, Peg Leg Peke and The Grumpy Dump Truck.

Now Brie Spangler is combining the two disciplines to create a middle grade graphic novel called Fox Point's Own Gemma Hopper. About "seventh grader Gemma's family treats her like a makeshift maid and mother—until one day when it's discovered that she has as much or more talent for baseball than her MLB-bound older brother."

Erin Clarke at Knopf has bought Fox Point's Own Gemma Hopper, with publication planned for the Spring of 2023. Mackenzie Brady Watson at Stuart Krichevsky Literary is Brie Spangler's agent and who brokered the deal for world rights.

Spangler posted to Facebook, "Some news! Book #5 is on the way, get ready for FOX POINT'S OWN GEMMA HOPPER in Spring 2023!"

Alfred A. Knopf, Inc. was founded by Alfred A. Knopf Sr. and Blanche Knopf in 1915. Blanche and Alfred traveled abroad regularly and were known for publishing European, Asian, and Latin American writers in addition to leading American literary trends. It was acquired by Random House in 1960, and is now part of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group division of Penguin Random House which is owned by the German conglomerate Bertelsmann.

Former genetics lab technician, Mackenzie Brady Watson is a literary agent, focusing on narrative non-fiction for all ages and select Young Adult fiction. She was an agent with Charlotte Sheedy Literary Agency and New Leaf Literary & Media before joining SKLA in 2016. Mackenzie is also a founding board member of INKLUDED (a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to increasing and celebrating the diversity within the publishing industry.