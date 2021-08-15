Bryan Hitch Has A New Superman Comic For 2022

Bryan Hitch is the new artist on the upcoming Venom series, as previewed in yesterday's Free Comic Book Day title. But he's not one to be tied down to one company. Yesterday on Twitter, he posted the following artwork from a new Superman project as a work in progress.

Bryan Hitch talked about the process; "it's always about leading your eyes around a picture as my old school art teacher always said. You have to control what the reader sees and when, each image a journey that you control and not the reader". His tools; "if I pencil tightly, I prefer mostly a sable brush with some pen details. Usually I ink from breakdowns or less and found those Tombow brush pens to be incredibly versatile and I can draw with them almost as easily as with a pencil." And as to the piece of artwork, "cover. Coming 2022. Nowlan inking interiors over me." Kevin Nowlan recently inked Bryan Hitch on The Batman's Grave, and also completed a run on Hawkman.

When asked if this could be a project with Mark Waid, Hitch replied "Couldn't say." The two have worked together on the Justice League Of America titles, and Mark Waid was blocked from writing Superman comic books at DC Comics by Paul Levitz and then when the offer of Action Comics was withdrawn by Dan DiDio over personal intra-office politics, Waid refused to work for DC Comics again as a result, and also had beef with the EIC Bob Harras. Since the change of executives at the helm, in last year's DC Editioral bloodbath, however, that situation has also changed. But how a Superman project may sit with Venom on Bryan Hitch's schedule may also be an interesting one to manage. But for now, we know Bryan Hitch and Kevin Nowlan on something Superman in 2022. Look to the skies…