Buffy Cancelled & An All-New Firefly in Boom February 2022 Solicits

In Boom Studio's February 2022 solicitations, we have an All New Firefly ongoing comic book series by Canto's David M. Booher Queen Of Bad Dreams' Jordi Perez with Captain Kaylee of the Serenity. While Buffy The Vampire Slayer #34 will be the final issue of the series but they promise something new to follow… an All New Buffy as well? All the while The Last Slayer and Angel continue their mini-series… no images yet but they are sure to follow.

ALL NEW FIREFLY #1 CVR A FINDEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) David M. Booher (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Mona Finden

The new creative team of rising star writer David M. Booher (Canto) and artist Jordi Pérez (Queen of Bad Dreams) kickoff an all-new, shiny direction for the crew of the Serenity!

Captain Kaylee leads the crew on a heist that proves too much for their moral code, but when mercenaries steal the relics anyway, it turns into a recovery mission.

Meanwhile, unexpected revelations about Jayne's family and past further complicate things.

But how will Jayne's past collide with the crew's desperate present, especially when it leads them to steal from… not the thieves den they had in mind…

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #34 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany

THE FINAL ISSUE OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER!

Faith, Kendra, and Willow struggle valiantly to hold Silas at bay, but it may not be enough.

Trapped and devoid of memory, can Buffy escape to save her friends, or is she trapped forever with the ghosts of her past mistakes?

WE ARE THE SLAYER comes to its stunning conclusion as Buffy The Vampire Slayer ends… and a new era begins.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ANGEL #2 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

Things aren't looking good for everyone's favorite Vampire With A Soul… or his friends.

Angel finds himself trapped in the Spirit House, struggling to survive.

Lorne and Andrew have to deal with a fan favorite's interdimensional arrival… and whether to reveal it to Angel.

Oh, and Wesley tries his best to get used to life as a zombie.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #3 (OF 4) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito

Spike's unorthodox coven is revealed, along with their plans to continue Willow's work and save humanity, but they're struggling with spells, and the brutality of the vampires against witches had deep ramifications.

But Buffy is having visions of the past that brings up conflict with Spike, as well as guilt. Can they find a way to make the spells work, find out what part Thessaly plays in all of this, as well as deal with a threat more deadly than perpetual darkness?

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TP VOL 09

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany

WE ARE THE SLAYER BEGINS HERE!

The most ambitious event in the history of Buffy The Vampire Slayer begins here as the truth of the Multiverse is laid bare and the ultimate Big Bad arrives in Sunnydale! Even as Buffy, Willow, and Giles begin to fully understand the scope of the endless war the Slayers are part of, various other factions continue to try and shape the outcome to their benefit.

The Council has worked too long and too hard to let a rogue Watcher and rogue Slayer stop them from achieving their plans for the Multiverse. But with aid from some unexpected allies and the new Scoobies, Buffy may yet prove she is the Chosen One. Will she be able to unite enough allies together to stop the ultimate Big Bad?

Writer Jeremy Lambert (Doom Patrol) and artist Marianna Ignazzi (Unkindness of Ravens) kick off the most ambitious, universe-spanning event in Buffy The Vampire Slayer history!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 14.99

KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #1 (OF 6) CVR A JACAMON (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Matz (A / CA) Luc Jacamon

The Eisner-nominated series returns ahead of the upcoming David Fincher Netflix film!

Caught and put to work as an on-call assassin for the French government, Killer has to adjust to working with a handler, a partner, and living life as a civilian.

An underhanded target, a City Hall employee, leads Killer and his partner, Nicolas, toward a sinister web of city-wide corruption.

But while Nicolas assures Killer that it's all for the greater good, will Killer ever be able to get back to his nihilistic lifestyle, free from debt and government associations?

Discover the Eisner Award-nominated series by artist Luc Jacamon and writer Matz (The Black Dahlia) ahead of the upcoming Netflix film directed by David Fincher (The Social Network), written by Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en), and starring Michael Fassbender (X-Men: First Class).

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FAITHLESS III #1 CVR A LLOVET (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Maria Llovet

The final act of Azzarello and Llovet's erotic thriller masterpiece!

Nine months after her mysterious disappearance, Faith suddenly drops back onto the map.

While the art world debates whether her disappearance was a piece of performance art or all just a publicity stunt, Faith retreats to Louis's studio to recover from her journey into the unknown.

But Ginny begins to realize that something is very much amiss with Faith. Where was she for nine months? And why does Faith suddenly seem so obsessed with Ginny's son Jacob?

The acclaimed team of New York Times bestselling writer Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and Maria Llovet (Luna) reunite for the third and final act of their erotic thriller masterpiece!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER TP VOL 01 DISCOVER NOW ED

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Chris Shehan (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

ONE OF THE BIGGEST SERIES OF 2021 COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME, EXCLUSIVELY FOR COMIC SHOPS!

Discover the inner workings of the House of Slaughter in this new horror series exploring the secret history of the Order that forged Erica Slaughter into the monster hunter she is today.

You know Aaron Slaughter as Erica's handler and rival. But before he donned the black mask, Aaron was a teenager training within the House of Slaughter.

Surviving within the school is tough enough, but it gets even more complicated when Aaron falls for a mysterious boy destined to be his competition.

Dive deeper into the world of Something is Killing the Children in this first story arc by co-creator James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House on the Lake) and co-writer Tate Brombal (Barbalien), with art by rising star Chris Shehan (The Autumnal) and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades) collected exclusively for comic book shops and limited to its first printing.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 14.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #5 CVR A SHEHAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Werther Dell'Edera (A / CA) Chris Shehan

The first arc of House of Slaughter comes to a close as Jace finally enacts his secret plan.

As chaos fills the halls and the Order members fight off legions of monsters, will Aaron be able to intervene in the battle between his love and the House? And in those final moments, what will he choose?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN SLAUGHTER PACK (BUNDLE) #2

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) David Mack

Don't miss out on the second of three "Slaughter Packs," the next chapter of the "Archer's Peak" special editions!

Contains Something is Killing the Children #6-10 by Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House On The Lake) and artist Werther Dell'Edera that first introduced Erica Slaughter and the Order of St. George to the world.

Each issue features a brand new, exclusive painted cover by Eisner Award-nominated artist David Mack (Daredevil, Kabuki) on premium card stock.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 39.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES HC VOL 03

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Julian Totino Tedesco

THE OFFICIAL PREQUEL TO THE GROUNDBREAKING DUNE CONCLUDES!

After his father's untimely death, young Leto ascends to Duke of House Atreides while Duncan Idaho starts down the path to become one of Leto's right-hand men. Meanwhile, Baron Harkonnen wastes no time moving against the new Duke by stoking the centuries-long feud between the Harkonnens and Atreides.

A new dawn rises when Crown Prince Shaddam successfully ousts his father from the throne of the Imperium. And Pardot Kynes, now considered a prophet among the Fremen, continues forging a path to make the desert planet an oasis.

The first ever adaptation of the New York Times best-selling Dune: House Atreides concludes, adapted & scripted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, authors of the eponymous prequel novel based on Dune creator Frank Herbert's notes, and illustrated by artist Dev Pramanik (Paradiso). Collects Dune: House Atreides #9-12.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 24.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #11 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Miguel Mercado

A New Cabal of Planeswalkers Debuts!

After paying the ultimate price to defeat the mad god, Marit Lage, Planeswalkers Ral Zarek, Kaya, and Vraska return to Ravnica… and the plane closes behind them!

Now a new stranded trio of Planeswalkers – the combustible Chandra Nalaar, the monster tracker Garruk Wildspeaker, and a debuting, mysterious Planeswalker – must find their way back to Ravnica!

But even as they gain foes and friends in new corners of the Multiverse things are worse there than anyone could imagine… as they uncover the plot of an old enemy to manipulate aether on a scale never seen before!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS NECESSARY EVIL II DLX ED HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ryan Parrott, Sina Grace (A) Various (CA) Goni Montes

ONE ERA OF THE POWER RANGERS ENDS… AND ANOTHER BEGINS!

Lord Drakkon has returned! The evil, alternate universe version of Tommy Oliver brings a new agenda, new secrets, and a new mission from the most unexpected of allies.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the all-new Omega Rangers have joined forces, but even the shocking return of The Ranger Slayer may not be enough to defeat Dayne, Kiya, and the full power of the Anointed.

New York Times bestselling author Ryan Parrott and GLAAD Award-nominated co-writer Sina Grace join forces with artists Daniele Di Nicuolo , Moisés Hidalgo, Francesco Mortarino, and Dan Mora to unveil the origin of the Omega Rangers and conclude Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban's Go Go Power Rangers in a finale that no Ranger fan can afford to miss!

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #48-55, Saban's Go Go Power Rangers #29-32, the 12 part story told on the covers of the covers of Necessary Evil, and Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 along with a brand new exclusive short story.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 75

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #3 (OF 6) CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Nicole Andelfinger (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Dan Mora

A mysterious pod crashes on Earth, but the Legendary Ranger Teens are on the scene to confront whatever dangers it brings from space.

While their legendary ranger forms have never made them feel so powerful against the hoard spilling out from the pod, what happens when their powers begin to fail…and even hurt them?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #16 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER OF THE ELTARIAN WAR!

In the aftermath of the battle, the ideologies of Lord Zedd and Zordon clash, despite a moment of mercy.

As the Eltarian War approaches its end, long-awaited emotional resolutions will launch both Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers into the future, but the relationship between two Rangers takes a turn that neither may recover from.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS #16 CVR A PAREL

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Gerald Parel

THE FINALE OF THE ELTARIAN WAR!

The Omega Rangers travel back to Safehaven to keep an eye on the rest of the galaxy, while Eternity Point falls under the supervision of a new assistant.

As the Blue Emissary departs and the remains of three Emissaries are laid to rest, the universe seems relatively safe for now, but how long can that last?

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BASILISK #7 CVR A SCHARF

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jonas Scharf

With her car wrecked, Hannah is inconsolable after experiencing traumatic flashbacks, and on the run from Jimmy-Boy, who is dangerously close to ending her.

Vanessa obtains unexpected power, but wants more, and is even willing to kill those close to her to get it…

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALDS BODY #4 (OF 5) CVR A LUCA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

A shadowy figure awaits the forensic results of Lee Harvey Oswald's supposed body, while our four-now five-are waylaid in Texas on their way to Louisiana, with the risk of capture adding to their already tense situation.

The four are increasingly bothered by their fifth wheel, and contemplate what to do about him, but when one of them answers that question, they'll all have no choice but to face their fates one way or another.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #14 CVR A DI NICUOLO

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

Wielding the secret knowledge of the future, Amon and his lover, Canto, near their ultimate goal of possessing the remaining cases.

As the pair gain significant ground, Caspar faces a desperate choice: should they make a stand despite their weakened numbers, or escape to the one place they can truly hide from danger?

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAMO TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Sas Milledge (A / CA) Sas Milledge

Which does a young witch choose, her own dreams, or the destiny laid out by her dead grandmother?

Cartoonist Sas Milledge (The Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel) makes her astonishing debut in her first original title that answers the question of how we all reconcile our responsibilities with our dreams for our own future.

Orla O'Reilly, the youngest in a long line of hedge witches, is compelled to return home after the death of her grandmother, Mamo. In the wake of her Mamo's passing, seas are impossible to fish, crops have soured, and even Jo Manalo's attic is taken over by a poltergeist! And to make matters worse, it appears that the cause is Mamo, or her mislaid bones, that is.

Can Orla shoulder the responsibility of quieting her Mamo's spirit, and saving her hometown? And will she have to step up as the new witch of Haresden like Mamo always wanted?

Collects Mamo #1-5.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 14.99

BUCKHEAD #3 (OF 5) CVR A KAMBADAIS

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Shobo Coker (A / CA) George Kambadais

After Toba is saved by the mysterious girl, he notices that she is the only one in town without the mind-controlling tattoo.

Together they start piecing together what's really going on in Buckhead and how it's all connected to an ancient being of chaos!

But to free everyone's parents, they must enter the Elseverse using a device made by Toba's mom, as long as they can get past the men in black first…

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GETTING DIZZY #4 (OF 4) CVR A MOSCOTE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Shea Fontana (A / CA) Celia Moscote

The battle isn't over yet in the Final Issue of Getting Dizzy!

As her friends come to her rescue, Dizzy realizes the power of positivity is what the 'Burb Defender was missing, but there's still the Negatrixes to deal with.

But as they struggle in battle and the power of the Blaster Bracelet wanes, it's clear that Dizzy can't hog all of the 'Burb Defender's powers, if they're going to take down the Mega-Negatrix!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN DLX ED SLIPCASE HC BOOK 01 (2N

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Collects the entire "Archer's Peak" saga is back in a new edition!

Children in a sleepy Wisconsin town begin to go missing with most never returning, and those that do have disturbing stories of horrific creatures that live in the shadows.

There is one person that believes the children and claims to be the only who sees what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. This is all she does, and she bears the cost because it must be done.

Experience the critically acclaimed series by GLAAD Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Department of Truth, Batman) and artist Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades) like never before.

Collects Something is Killing the Children #1-15 in a single slipcased hardcover edition. This limited edition will feature a colored foil stamp treatment unique from the sold out first edition.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 69.99

