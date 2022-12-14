C.B. Cebulski Has Advice For Asian Comic Creators Looking To Marvel

C.B. Cebulski, the editor-in-chief since 2017 at Marvel Comics attended Singapore Comic Con as part of the Singapore Media Festival. Including the Breaking into the International Comics Market panel for local businesses and artists, alongside Artgerm, Derrick Chew, Zu Orzu and Rachta Lin.

THR quoted CB as saying "I think we'll be seeing more up-and-coming artists from Asia looking to focus on interior art and sequential storytelling, rather than just cover assignments" with art styles moving away from video game and anime-inspired forms, towards more hand-drawn, personal and culturally influenced line work, less reliant on computer rendering. With the advice for new artists, "You get out of comics what you put in, so never lose your passion. But remember, when you chose to work in comics, the job does not stop once you finish a script or draw a page; the hustle needs to continue with writers and artists also serving as their own cheerleaders, PR people, social media managers, accountants and more. Don't quit your day job until you are financially sound as a freelancer. Just because you get your first assignment and paycheck does not mean you have a career in comics just yet."

As a result, there has been considerable comment regarding C.B. Cebulski's previous pseudonym when he was working in Marvel editorial, inventing a Japanese comic book writer Akira Yoshida, in order to get writing work first at Dark Horse and then at Marvel themselves, outside of Marvel's restrictive creative hiring practices for staffers, without his fellow editors knowing. Widely criticised when it emerged, when C.B. Cebulski was made Editor-In-Chief, it was notable that much of the criticism was not coming from Asian or Asian American creators. Those I spoke to at the time, talked positively of Cebulski as a man who went out of his way to hire such talent at Marvel, and in the years since we have seen an influx of Asian and Asian American talent at the publisher, as well as many deals struck at Marvel with Korean and Japanese publishers, and an increase of Asian characters within the Marvel mix.

His appearance at Singapore Comic Con, as well as Tokyo Comic Con before that, promoting Marvel as a place to work and seeking out new talent is an extension of that practice. He will also be signing at the Marvel Store in Tokyo this weekend.

That's Chi Bi Cebulski, folks!

Sunday, December 18, 2022

MARVEL STORE Sunshine City (Sunshine City Alpa B1F, 3-1-1 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo) TEL: 03-6384-7118

Time: 13: 30-15:00, 15:30~17:00

Numbered tickets will be distributed at MARVEL STORE Sunshine City from 9:00 on December 18th. Distribution will end as soon as the capacity is reached. Distributed only at the Sunshine City store.