Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, chip zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

Captain America Back On The Motorbike For Relaunch in July

Captain America is back on the motorbike for Marvel's relaunch in July, which will be by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti.

As well as Fantastic Four #1, Bleeding Cool has also gotten our hands on black and white artwork from the upcoming Captain America #1 relaunch by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti. And Valerio does rather love a speed line it seems… with Captain America on the motorbike, shield strapped to his back, chasing down someone who has stolen an NYPD bike and is shooting at Cap. So Cap seems happy to do damage to other vehicles that were just parked there, in order to get his man. and that shield is about to come off…

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • RETRO VISION VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A NEW ERA FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA BEGINS HERE!

• While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed – for better and for worse. Steve Rogers awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren't so easy to identify.

• When a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? And what will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future?

• Experience the untold tale of Captain America's first encounter with Doctor Doom as Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti team up for a game-changing new era of CAPTAIN AMERICA!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!