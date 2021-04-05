Captain America Seeks Remedy for Burning Sensation Avengers #44

In this preview of Avengers #44 from Marvel Comics, Captain America has a problem. He is experiencing a burning sensation, and he doesn't know what to do. He looks for help from his friend, the Black Panther, but the Panther is feeling it too. And worse: he likes it! Ew! Is there an outbreak at Avengers headquarters? Maybe they should all stop sharing that hot tub!

Alas, it turns out there's a different explanation: it's the Phoenix Force, otherwise known as cosmic gonorrhea. Will Cap be able to purge the infection before it's too late? We don't have that answer. But we do have this preview of Avengers #44.

AVENGERS #44

FEB210618

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Javi Garron (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

ENTER THE PHOENIX: THE FIERY FINALE!

It all comes down to this. The final battle to decide who will wield the awesome cosmic power of the Phoenix Force. You don't want to miss… the debut of the all-new Phoenix!

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99