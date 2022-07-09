Captain Marvel #39 Preview: Judicial Activism

Captain Marvel is put on trial for crimes against magic in this preview of Captain Marvel #39… but is it rigged? Check out the preview below.

Captain Marvel #39

by Kelly Thompson & Alvaro Lopez, cover by R.B. Silva

TRIAL BY MAGIC AND FIRE! Carol's "crimes" against a powerful foe are coming back to haunt her as Agatha Harkness, helming a tribunal of some of Marvel's most powerful magic-wielders, puts her on trial. But Captain Marvel isn't exactly thrilled to recognize this court's authority, nor does she appreciate being held against her will. Back on Earth, in the midst of a spiraling identity crisis, Binary's skills are put to the test when she must aid Spider-Woman in protecting humans against themselves.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.1"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609268003911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609268003921 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 39 BALDEON SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609268003931 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 39 DODSON VARIANT – $3.99 US

