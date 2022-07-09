Captain Marvel #39 Preview: Judicial Activism

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Captain Marvel is put on trial for crimes against magic in this preview of Captain Marvel #39… but is it rigged? Check out the preview below.

Captain Marvel #39
by Kelly Thompson & Alvaro Lopez, cover by R.B. Silva
TRIAL BY MAGIC AND FIRE! Carol's "crimes" against a powerful foe are coming back to haunt her as Agatha Harkness, helming a tribunal of some of Marvel's most powerful magic-wielders, puts her on trial. But Captain Marvel isn't exactly thrilled to recognize this court's authority, nor does she appreciate being held against her will. Back on Earth, in the midst of a spiraling identity crisis, Binary's skills are put to the test when she must aid Spider-Woman in protecting humans against themselves.
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.6"W x 10.1"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609268003911
| Rated T+
$3.99
Variants:
75960609268003921 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 39 BALDEON SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609268003931 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 39 DODSON VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.