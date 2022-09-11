Captain Marvel #41 Preview: Captain Marvel, Dragon Slayer?

With the simulations over, Carol must face a real dragon attacking New York City in this preview of Captain Marvel #41. Check out the preview below.

Captain Marvel #41

by Kelly Thompson & Alvaro Lopez & Juan Frigeri, cover by Juan Frigeri

HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A WITCH SCORNED! While Captain Marvel has managed to break free from her magical prison, she hasn't broken free of Enchantress's rage and thus finds an even worse problem waiting for her in New York. It's a problem all too familiar, but with a deadly secret at its heart – one that could destroy Carol if she makes the wrong move. And what about Lauri-Ell vs. Binary? We haven't forgotten about that!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609268004111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609268004121 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 41 JOHNSON BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

