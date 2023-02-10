Carnage Reigns Crossover With Miles Morales Spider-Man & Red Goblin Carnage Reigns comes to Marvel, courtesy of Alex Paknadel and Cody Ziglar, crossing over Carnage, Miles Morales: Spider-Man and Red Goblin.

We've just finished the Dark Web event, the Summer Of Symbiotes event is coming, so naturally, in May from Marvel, it's time for another. Carnage Reigns, crossing over the Carnage and Miles Morales: Spider-Man titles, courtesy of Red Goblin writer and fellow White Noise Studios member to regular Carnage writer Ram V, Alex Paknadel and Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar.

As the Summer of Symbiotes continues to unleash across Marvel Comics, CARNAGE REIGNS will kick off this May in a giant-sized alpha one-shot before unfolding in both character's respective ongoing solo titles. Crafted by guest Carnage writer Alex Paknadel and current Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar, this visceral saga promises to be one of Miles' most intense clashes as Carnages forces the young hero to confront brutality he's never experienced in his time as Spider-Man. Readers of both series will see the story build on current plot developments including Carnage's extreme transformation and the tolls Miles' super hero career have taken on his personal life. The seven-part crossover will also tie into an upcoming issue of Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua's Red Goblin series and wrap up in June's CARNAGE REIGNS OMEGA #1. It will feature art by an all-star lineup of talent, including Julius Ohta as well as MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN and CARNAGE's regular artists, Marvel Stormbreaker Federico Vicentini and Francesco Manna. Cletus Kasady is back and badder than ever. With his soul trapped within the Extrembiote Armor created by Tony Stark during King in Black, Cletus has the means to level an untold amount of chaos and, well, carnage on New York City and the entire Marvel Universe. But like any good Tony Stark invention, the Extremis coursing through Cletus' symbiotic veins needs POWER, and that means Cletus is HUNGRY. Good thing Brooklyn's very own Spider-Man is there to stand in his way! If he survives their first encounter, that is.

CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JULIUS OHTA AND MORE!

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 5/3

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6 – "CARNAGE REIGNS" PART 2!

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 5/17

CARNAGE #13 – "CARNAGE REIGNS" PART 3!

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by FRANCESCO MANNA

Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM

On Sale 5/31