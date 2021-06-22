Celebrate 30 Years with Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary [Preview]

IDW celebrates 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog on Wednesday with the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary special, a $8.99 comic (price reduced a dollar since the cover was printed, apparently) featuring three separate stories by longtime Sonic creators and some special guests. Check out the preview below.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 30TH ANNIV SPEC CVR A SONIC TEAM

IDW PUBLISHING

APR210619

APR210620 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 30TH ANNIV SPEC CVR B NEOFOTISTOU – $8.99

(W) Ian Flynn, Gale Galligan, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy (A) Aaron Hammerstrom, Reggie Graham, Mauro FoNSEca, Thomas Rothlisberger

After 30 years of going fast, it's time for fans to celebrate the speediest hedgehog of all time! It's an unbelievable birthday celebration for Sonic the Hedgehog with his first Classic Sonic special!

First, in "Seasons of Chaos" by longtime Sonic scribe Ian Flynn and artists Aaron Hammerstrom & Reggie Graham, Sonic goes on an adventure from pleasant spring valleys to wintry wonderlands in search of the Chaos Emeralds. But Sonic's not alone, with a little help from his friends Miles "Tails" Prower, Knuckles the Echidna, Amy Rose, Mighty the Armadillo, and Ray the Flying Squirrel, they'll race, fight, and fly their way to victory against the baddest of baddies!

Then, in "Dr. Eggman's Birthday", the vile, villainous Dr. Eggman takes center stage in a story written by New York Times bestseller Gale Galligan (The Babysitters Club)! And how does the bad doctor celebrate the occasion? Only his Badniks know for sure…

Finally, in "TITLE TBD", XXXXXXXX! Written by the hosts of My Brother, My Brother, and Me, The Adventure Zone, and New York Times bestsellers, the McElroy Brothers!

Grab a slice of chili dog cake and don't get left in the dust on the most way past cool book of the year!

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $8.99