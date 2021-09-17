Cerebus In Hell Coronavirus Book Takes On Avengers #221 Cover

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies. And each one-shot trying to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way. An in November that means re-running more of his pandemic conspiracy strips, and a peculiar take on Avengers #221.

CORONAVIRUS BOOK ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

OCT211069

(W) David Birdsong, Dave Sim (CA) David Birdsong (A / CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs

Double-Sized Issue! This "Generic Comic Book" parody originally appeared online and now incorporates on the cover an Avengers #221 parody with 25 (count 'em!) tiny CIH? heads (get out your desktop electron microscope or download Apple's iElectron iMicroscope app and see for yourself!). No Avengers parody inside! Psych!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 8

Here's a look at that Avengers #221 cover in comparison

And his collection of previous Cerebus In Hell one-shots in the new Sword Of Cerebus four-issue books.

SWORDS OF CEREBUS IN HELL TP VOL 09

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

OCT211070

(W) Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs, David Birdsong, Sean Michael Robinson (A / CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs, David Birdsong, Sean Michael Robinson

Further collecting Cerebus' adventures in Hell? (with a question mark)! The Legend of the Vark Thing starts here! Learn how enviro-genius Alex Netherlands transforms himself into a walking compost heap to impress this really hot chick! Composting worms and how they "dig" 1980s disco! Giant-Size Vark Thing in need of some Vark Viagra! Worm rotation! "The Secret Origin of The Silver Cerebus!" Meet Lone S. Kum, CEO of Telsa Motors and #1 Elon Musk fanboy!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 19.95