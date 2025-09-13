Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: CAFU, captain america, chip zdarsky, doctor doom, j scott campbell, One World Under Doom

Chip Zdarsky Takes On One World Under Doom With The Will Of Doom

Chip Zdarsky takes on One World Under Doom with The Will Of Doom in December, alongside his Captain America #6

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky writes The Will Of Doom, a one-shot exploring the fallout of One World Under Doom in December

Captain America #6 launches a new storyline set in post-Doom Latveria, written by Zdarsky and drawn by Schiti

A new villain, Salvation, emerges alongside Red Hulk as Latveria faces chaos after Doctor Doom’s downfall

The future of Latveria and Doom's legacy will shake the Marvel Universe with major consequences for heroes

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool looked at the recent One World Under Doom event and the depiction of Doctor Doom in the current Captain America series, and how they seemed to tie in thematically, if not in continuity. And then yesterday, Marvel announced that they would be tying it up in continuity as well. Captain America writer Chip Zdarsky will be writing The Will Of Doom, a one-shot with Cafu, that explores the aftermath of One World Under Doom, "setting the stage for the next era of the Marvel Universe." While "the future of Latveria—and Doctor Doom—will be revealed starting in Captain America #6, kicking off an all-new arc of Zdarsky and Valerio's Schiti's acclaimed comic run and featuring art by Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz."

THE WILL OF DOOM #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by CAFU Cover by JONAS SCHARF Wraparound Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

LONG LIVE, DOOM! The Fantastic Four deal with the fallout from ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, they're faced with big questions and a surprising new global menace! Will the White House have their backs? Will…the RED HULK? The next stage of the Marvel Universe starts here! On Sale 12/24

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

Salvation First Appearance Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621146300671

Spoiler Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY – 75960621146300661

CAP RETURNS TO PRESENT DAY FOR AN ALL-NEW ERA! In the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM has brought Latveria to the brink of civil war. Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile, and with warring factions tearing the country apart and a team of allies pursuing their own agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his handlers want? On Sale 12/17

"The final days of Doctor Doom's reign have begun. ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 hit stands this week, and readers witnessed Marvel's greatest supervillain's last-ditch effort to maintain power. But while his desperate actions in the event's closing issues may not save his rule—they will ensure its impact will be felt forever! In the aftermath of Doom's fall, Marvel's heroes brace for what's next this December in THE WILL OF DOOM #1, a special year-ending one-shot by Eisner-nominated writer Chip Zdarsky and superstar artist CAFU. Then, all eyes turn to Captain America as he leads the charge towards the future of Latveria—and the entire Marvel Universe—in CAPTAIN AMERICA #6, the start of a new chapter of Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's run, bringing their recently-launched series to present day with a bang! The arc will also feature art by rising stars Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz. "Captain America's mission to restore order in Latveria will be hindered by SALVATION, a new villain with secret ties to the country's tragic history. As war breaks out, long-hidden machinations of Doctor Doom will be brought to light, uncovering a shocking evolution of Doom's legacy. Another adversary Captain America finds himself against will be General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, A.K.A. RED HULK! Seeking revenge against Latveria for his imprisonment during ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, Red Hulk's involvement will be set up in THE WILL OF DOOM #1, among other upcoming major storylines across Marvel Comics. "A Latveria with Doom in charge is incredibly dangerous. A Latveria without Doom in charge is even worse," Zdarsky explained. "Thunderbolt Ross and Latveria's new leader, Salvation, have their eyes on Latveria's deadliest secrets, and whoever gets their hands on them will be a threat that will undo the world. Between THE WILL OF DOOM and CAPTAIN AMERICA, we're charting a new course for the Marvel Universe with one simple statement: Doom always has a plan."

