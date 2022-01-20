Chuck Brown & George Kambadais Launch John Carter Of Mars

Chuck Brown, best known for the upcoming Aquamen as well as Bitter Root, On The Stump, Black Manta and Trenchoats Cigararettas And Shotguns, and Black Panther is working with George Kambadais of Firefly, The Double Life Of Miranda Turner, Dark Lily, Short Order Crooks, Black Ghost, and I Can Sell You A Body are launching a new John Carter Of Mars series from Dynamite in April. Chuck Brown writing, George Kambadais on full art, including colours.

The year is 1919. A mysterious asteroid composed purely of the substance "Ninth" hurtles toward Earth. Its power miraculously begins to meld and swap the peoples of Earth and Mars. The Warlord of Mars and former Civil War soldier John Carter suddenly finds himself ripped from everything he has come to know and love, pulled back to where he started. One day he's back in Virginia, but battling Martian apes in his homeland! Then what could possibly be happening back on Barsoom? And as these two worlds deal with this chaos, could their struggles collide?

John Carter of Mars was the initial protagonist of Edgar Rice Burroughs' Barsoom stories, debuting in 1912, a Virginian veteran of the American Civil War who finds himself transported to Mars, and gets involved in the culture and politics of the planet. Written in 1911, the first novel was serialized as Under the Moons of Mars in the pulp magazine The All-Story from February to July 1912. It later appeared as a complete novel after the success of Burroughs' Tarzan series. For its 1917 hardcover publication by A.C. McClurg & Company, the novel was retitled A Princess of Mars. Carter reappeared in subsequent volumes of the series, most prominently in the second The Gods of Mars of 1918, the third The Warlord of Mars from 1919, Swords of Mars in 1936, Llana of Gathol in 1948), and the eleventh and final installment, John Carter of Mars, published posthumously in 1964.

