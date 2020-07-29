Dynamite Entertainment Posts Comicsgate Statement – Is It Enough?

In recent days, Bleeding Cool has reported on Dynamite Entertainment's issues with its staff and creators over their recent decisions to publish and crowdfund for comic book variants of their titles created by, and featuring characters from people associated with Comicsgate.

As a result, a number of creators publically announced they were, or already had, pulled out of projects. Bleeding Cool also reported that writer Declan Shalvey had pulled out of Dynamite's big October comic book event, DIE!Namite. While Dynamite themselves pulled out of two of three Comic-Con@Home video panels, after the creators featured on those panels were no longer working on the comic books, and pulled all of their IndieGoGo crowdfunded projects.

Today, Dynamite Entertainment has issued the following statement regarding their actions then and going forward.

Statement from Dynamite

July 29, Mt. Laurel, NJ: "Dynamite Entertainment is a partner in the fight for equality and inclusion. Our company was founded on these core values more than 15 years ago and they are essential to the creative process – the work of visionary artists and entrepreneurs – that we are passionate about. Intolerance has no place in our company or our industry. The impulse behind this brief association was that of helping a friend of many decades and his family, and not how that assistance could potentially affect our valued colleagues, partners, and friends. That association is behind us and this time has strengthened our resolve to continue working with the most diverse talent in creating the best comics possible."

There is likely to be plenty of commentary to follow from all manner of folk, regarding whether this is the right kind of response from Dynamite Entertainment, whether it is an appropriate statement to make and whether it addresses the issues at hand. It will be enough for some, but others will likely find it wanting. Dynamite did also include a list of current creators they are working with, which is missing some important names but also consists of some that had previously pulled out.

Dynamite works with some of the most high-profile creators in comics and entertainment, including Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Andy Mangels, Leah Moore, Kevin Smith, David Walker, Vita Ayala, Danny Lore, Neil Gaiman, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Mark Russell, Brandon Thomas, Amy Chu, Peach Momoko, Reginald Hudlin, Nancy Collins, David Walker, Mirka Andolfo, Steve Orlando, Greg Pak, Jenny Frison, Matt Wagner, and a host of up-and-coming new talent