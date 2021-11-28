ClickUp Party Overlooking San Diego Comic-Con Last Night (Photos)

I started last night in San Diego in fine spirits with Michael Davis buying me dinner at Lou and Mickey's, after a successful San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition. And it was so great to catch up in person with the co-founder of Milestone Media after ten years. We really shouldn't leave it that long next time. After that, it was a hop, skip and a jump around Petco Park to the Clickup party. Clickup are a San-Diego based company that specialises in creating virtual work environments, using the line "one app to replace them all". And at San Diego, as well as advertising around the show, they were also involved in something called 0N1 Force, an NFT-based sci-fi-superheroic comic book experience created with Devil's Due Josh Blaylock.

The launch of 0N1 Force pioneered a community movement to create lore so in-depth and inspiring that it attracted over 40,000 contributions that could span several novels or animated films. Cromagnus, the in-house illustrator for the 0N1 Force project, is currently working with Josh Blaylock to bring this world to life through an exclusive digital comic. The first official 0N1 Force comic will be available to holders as an NFT in the near future.

I am sure it was very good but I sadly had a few too many of these to remember exactly what the pitch was. All sounded rather impressive. All about character creation, collectibility and that they had sold out of whatever it was they had first offered as NFTs.

Here's a look at some of the people who were having fun way up above San Diego last night. They included a few blasts from a few pasts including Meredith Berg, who worked at Platinum Studios under Scott Rosenberg, and was story editor on the controversially marketed Cowboys & Aliens graphic novel.

I eventually found a solid crew within the party and we went out for pizza and garlic knots. Sometimes at a show like San Diego Comic-Con, even the Special Edition, you take up whatever opportunity there is to eat!