Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #10, gotham, jorge jimenez, Matt vFRaction

A New Symbol Of Hope For Gotham In Batman #10 (Spoilers)

A New Symbol Of Hope For Gotham In Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman #10 reveals a fresh sign of hope for the city.

Vandal Savage tightens his grip on Gotham, but Batman fights back by exposing his lies and winning the streets.

Batman #10 shows Bruce’s apparent setbacks are part of a larger plan, with Barbara Gordon urging the Bat-Family to trust it.

As Savage, Poison Ivy, and the Minotaur reshape Gotham, Batman plants the seeds for a powerful counterattack.

Recent Batman comic books have seen Vandal Savage made Gotham Police Commissioner and take the battle to the Batfamily, tracking down Batman incrementally. Including divorcing the police department from the street vigilante, framing him for the death of police officers, and taking down his network across Gotham. Including this one piece of vandalism…

But it turns out, you don't need that big a Bat Signal to summon Batman, if you are that way inclined…

And while this is a practical solution to Vandal Savage's very public display…

… that may not be the point. The Bat Signal was never intended just for Batman…

It was intended for the rest of Gotham as well.

And in today's Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez maybe it's time to think of them…

As Batman trakes to the streets of Gotham to counter all of Vandal Savage's media moments…

By doing Vandal Savage's job for him, and making Vandal Savage's lies less and less believable, as he keeps raising the numbers…

And in doing so, reveals another of his plans. As he told the Batfamily, he intended to lose the other night,

But it's all part of the plan. It always has been part of the plan. And he loves it when a plan comes together.

And they should trust the plan, in a message left by Barbara Gordon before her incarceration – also planned…

Vandal Savage may be the Police Commissioner. Poison Ivy may be the Mayor. The bad seeds are coming…

But Batman has been doing some planting of his own. The Minotaur may be creating Gotham 2.0 as a start-up. But it has a brand new Batsignal to give a very different message…. Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics today.

BATMAN #10

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ONE DARK NIGHT CAN'T KEEP THE BATMAN DOWN! The GCPD's Operation Peregine struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight. He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics! $4.99 6/3/2026

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