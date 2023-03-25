Clobberin' Time #1 Preview: Thing and Hulk Smash! The Thing and The Hulk visit an alien planet and gruesomely murder one of its large inhabitants in this preview of Clobberin' Time #1.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's weekly comic book preview. This week, we take a look at Clobberin' Time #1.

This week, we take a look at Clobberin' Time #1. In this preview, The Thing and The Hulk visit an alien planet and gruesomely murder one of its large inhabitants. It's a wild romp through space, as the two Marvel heroes go on a mission to save the universe! Let's see what LOLtron has to say about it.

Clobberin' Time #1

by Steve Skroce, cover by Steve Skroce

It's Clobberin' Time all the time, as Ben Grimm teams up with heroes from across the Marvel Universe for BIG, FIST-POUNDING ACTION! But the stakes have never been higher! In this opening issue, Ben and the Incredible Hulk are stranded on a distant, ancient, alien world, where the duo must protect an ancient people against legions of Deviant hordes and ultimately face the wrath of a Celestial. Luckily, they have four fists between them!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 29, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620253900111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620253900121 – CLOBBERIN' TIME 1 SANDOVAL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620253900131 – CLOBBERIN' TIME 1 SMALLWOOD VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620253900141 – CLOBBERIN' TIME 1 JURGENS VARIANT – $3.99 US

