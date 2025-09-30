Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Exeter Comic Con, Preston Comic Con

Comic Con Vendors Report Being Targeted By A Suspected Scammer

Comic Con vendors are successfully being targeted by a suspected scammer and are advised to check their messages

Preston Comic Con, held in the North West of England this weekend, has issued a warning about a suspected scammer targeting vendors at the show, who has been claiming to be a representative of the show and collecting money for a space there. According to their warning, the individual in question is using the name "Jazmine Phelps."

On Facebook, Preston Comic Con states that "if you booked a stall at our convention, please make sure that you did so either through our email (wonky rocket events) this page, or the Wonky Rocket Events page. It appears that someone has been going to local cons claiming to be a representative of ours and taking people's money (more than our actual prices) for a stall. We've been contacted by a number of traders this evening who have unfortunately given this person money through the page screenshotted below. Of course, there may be more than one profile doing this. This is not us, and we have only been made aware of this, this evening. We do not have a team member with this name, nor anything similar, and they are in no way affiliated with us. If you have sent money or booked a stall through any other means, please take steps to get your money back, and do not turn up on Saturday, as there will not be space for you. We are fully booked and have been for some time. Again, we never deal with convention business through our personal pages (with exception if we know you personally). If ever in any doubt, please message our pages directly to confirm the legitimacy of any outside messages. This has really upset the team this evening as we pour our heart and soul into these events, and we are heartbroken that other small businesses have been scammed in our name. We know how tough times are for everyone right now, and anyone who does this is the lowest of the low. We hate having to make a post like this, but we believe wholeheartedly in transparency in these matters. We look forward to welcoming you all at future shows."

Vendor Paul Partridge also posted to Facebook, saying, "Please do not book any events with this woman…..she is a scammer!! She took a booking and payment off me and a fellow trader Deanos Prints for the upcoming Preston Comic Con. Which has turned out to be a total fake!!! … so please watch yourselves!! Preston Comic Con have been brilliant and very helpful and i do not hold them responsible in any way with regards to this!! Remember the name:- JAZMINE PHELPS"

Bleeding Cool has discovered that the same "Jazmine Phelps" also posted on a post regarding Exeter Comic Con, being held the weekend after next, saying "Vendor spots are still available. Pm me if you are interested in being added to our list". Bleeding Cool reached out to Exeter Comic Con, who were not aware of the attempt, or if any vendors had been contacted, but they were grateful and have now blocked her from their Facebook. Jazmine Phelps is listed on Facebook as an event planner. We have reached out to her as well, but have as yet had no reply.

According to a BlogPreston post on the matter, a spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Lancashire Trading Standards Service advises anyone who believes that they have been defrauded in this way to contact their bank or credit card provider immediately using the number on the back of your card. You can also report fraud to your local police force and Action Fraud using the link www.actionfraud.police.uk/contact-us."

