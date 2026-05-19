Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: milestone, static

DC Comics Editor Teases The Return Of Static…. Maybe August 2026?

DC Comics editor Marquis Draper teases the return of Static and Milestone to the DC Comics line.... maybe a solo series for August 2026?

Article Summary DC Comics editor Marquis Draper teased Static fans with a “Chapter 2” follow-up, hinting at a Milestone return.

Static and Milestone have resurfaced at DC after years of reboots, crossovers, false starts and long absences.

The Dakota Incident revisited Milestone history, answered DC’s dismissal and positioned Static for a bigger role.

With Static appearing in DC K.O. and August 2026 solicits looming, a new Static series may be close.

Yesterday, DC Comics Associate Editor Marquis Draper posted on Threads, "Chapter 1: The Dakota Incident Chapter 2:?? Stay tuned, Static fans."

Once upon a time, Milestone Media published a new superhero universe, printed and distributed by DC Comics. With launch titles Static, Hardware, Blood Syndicate and Icon, set in the fictional city of Dakota, it saw a radioactive gas used by police to mark rioters (and anyone else in the vicinity). It also contained Quantum Juice developed by physicist Nathan Flack, after funding by the precognitive Dharma, who foresaw the need for a new breed of metahumans capable of saving the world from an impending apocalyptic disaster, which would be generated by its use, even if ninety per cent of those dosed with it would be killed. The survivors gained powers, the event became known as the Big Bang, and the new heroes were the Bang Babies. And then Milestone kinda merged with DC. There were crossovers. But then it seemed to be all forgotten, occasionally popping back for a reboot here and a relaunch there, only to be dropped again. Founder Dwayne McDuffie died, another founder and Static co-creator, Michael Davis, was seemingly barred from returning, and Reginald Hudlin took things over for a bit, but not for long.

The Milestone characters did appear rather briefly, glossed over in The New History Of The DC Universe by Mark Waid and included a one-line dismissal of the Milestone Universe, saying that the characters were never heard from again.

Then DC published The New History Of The DC Universe: The Dakota Incident, a comic book created to follow up on and elaborate on that dismissal, with a clever, meta-textual dig at its own publisher, while also lining up the Milestone characters to potentially return to the DC Universe.

And published just as Static was making a full-blown appearance in DC's K.O. spin-off one-shot, The Kids Are All Fight.

Bleeding Cool also reported that the comic book reached the very top of the Top Ten Hottest Comics of the week, made our Top Ten Bestseller List for comic books sold that week, and then saw sales on eBay top $25. Might we see the character return very soon from DC Comics? Those August 2026 solicits and solicitations, with publication right after San Diego Comic-Con, are due any day now…

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