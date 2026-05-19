Posted in: Comics, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: andy kubert, Arthur Adams, Billi Senkiewicz, david finch, frank miller, joe casey, rob liefeld, robert kirkman, skybound, terminal

Frank Miller's Cover For Robert Kirkman's Terminal #1 Out For SDCC

Frank Miller, Rob Liefeld and Bill Sienkiewicz's covers for Robert Kirkman, Joe Casey, Andy Kubert, David Finch and Arthur Adams' Terminal #1

Variant covers from Frank Miller, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Rob Liefeld have been revealed for the new superhero comic book series Terminal by Robert Kirkman, Joe Casey, Andy Kubert, David Finch and Arthur Adams (also provideing covers), coming from Image Comics and Skybound for San Diego Comic-Con opening day, the 22nd of July, with a special blind bag offer to match the Battle Beast launch that started that damn thing.. Skybound says, "Perfect for fans of Invincible and classic eras of X-Men, this is the most violent and unpredictable superhero series of the year, and nothing will prepare you for what's coming. With a murderers' row of creators who have each redefined superhero comics in their own right and powerful storytelling on fullest display, Terminal is set to be one of the biggest comic launches of the year."

"It doesn't matter which cover you choose, they're all drawn by legends!" said Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound. "Are you an Adams? Are you a Finch? Are you a flippin' Frank Miller? There's something for everyone – might as well grab 'em all!"

The complete lineup of covers for Terminal #1 covers includes two open to order variants by Andy Kubert, an open to order cover by David Finch & Dave McCaig, an additional open to order cover by Arthur Adams & Dave McCaig, a 1:25 incentive variant by Bill Sienkiewicz, 1:50 incentive variant by Rob Liefeld & Jay Ramos, a 1:100 foil incentive variant by Frank Miller & Alex Sinclair, a 1:1000 CGC Signed/Graded wraparound foil incentive variant, a 1:2500 original sketch incentive variant by Andy Kubert, a blank sketch cover, and jaw-dropping true Chromium variants of Andy Kubert & Dave McCaig's open to order covers. Terminal #1 will also feature a special blind bag program that allows fans a chance to get nearly all orderable covers available for the issue, intermixed at varying degrees of rarity. However, there are also four exclusive surprise items in these blind bags.

TERMINAL #1

(W) Robert Kirkman, Joe Casey (A/CA) Andy Kubert, Dave McCaig

THE MUST-READ SUPERHERO SERIES OF THE YEAR FROM THE DREAM TEAM OF ROBERT KIRKMAN, JOE CASEY, ANDY KUBERT, DAVID FINCH, AND ARTHUR ADAMS! There is a secret war being waged across the world by two violent forces with superhuman abilities who blur the lines between good and evil. When Marilyn Howe's search for her missing sister Alessandra puts her in the center of this conflict, she'll learn that the power to save the world comes from unlocking your genetic code and giving up everything you thought you knew about yourself…if you survive the experience. Perfect for fans of INVINCIBLE and X-MEN, nothing can prepare you for the most violent and unpredictable superhero series of the year! The blind bags will include a chance to get ONE of ANY of the following solicited TERMINAL #1 covers, A-H (unsigned/raw), intermixed at varying degrees of rarity. However, there are four rare SURPRISE comics or variants related to TERMINAL that can only be found in these blind bags.Those SURPRISE comics will not be announced publicly in advance of the TERMINAL #1 release. $4.99 7/22/2026

Terminal #1 Cover A by Andy Kubert (Lunar Code: 0526IM0255)

Terminal #1 Cover B by Andy Kubert (Lunar Code: 0526IM0256)

Terminal #1 Cover C by David Finch & Dave McCaig (Lunar Code: 0526IM0257)

Terminal #1 Cover D by Arthur Adams & Dave McCaig (Lunar Code: 0526IM0258)

Terminal #1 Cover E (1:25 Incentive) by Bill Sienkiewicz (Lunar Code: 0526IM0259)

Terminal #1 Cover F (1:50 Incentive) by Rob Liefeld & Jay Ramos (Lunar Code: 0526IM0260)

Terminal #1 Cover G (1:100 FOIL Incentive, $5.99) by Frank Miller & Alex Sinclair (Lunar Code: 0526IM0261)

Terminal #1 Cover H (1:1000 CGC Signed/Graded Wraparound Incentive) by Andy Kubert & Dave McCaig (Lunar Code: 0526IM0262)

Terminal #1 Cover I (1:2500 Original Sketch Incentive) by Andy Kubert (Lunar Code: 0526IM0263)

Terminal #1 Cover J Blank Sketch Variant ($5.99) (Lunar Code: 0526IM0264)

Terminal #1 Cover K (FOIL, Die Cut Mask, $5.99) by Arthur Adams, Dave McCaig & Andres Juarez (Lunar Code: 0526IM0265)

Terminal #1 Cover L Blind Bag ($5.99) by Andy Kubert, Dave McCaig & Andres Juarez (Lunar Code: 0526IM0266)

Terminal #1 Cover M (Chromium, $12.99) by Andy Kubert & Dave McCaig

Terminal #1 Cover N (Chromium, $12.99) by Andy Kubert & Dave McCaig

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