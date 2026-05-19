Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Gargoyles, Gerardo Gambone, greg weisman

Disney's Gargoyles Gets a New Ongoing Series From August 2026

Disney's Gargoyles gets a new ongoing series with Greg Weisman and Gerardo Gambone in August 2026 from Dynamite Entertainment

This August, following San Diego Comic-Con, the creator of the Disney cartoon and franchise Gargoyles, Greg Weisman, will launch a new ongoing series set in 1997, with the Gargoyles #1 comic book to be published by Dynamite Entertainment. Written by Greg Weisman, drawn by Gerardo Gambone, coloured by Robby Bevard and lettered by Jeff Eckleberry. With covers by Meghan Hetrick, Sebastian Piriz, Drew Moss and Frank Paur. Weisman says, "For me, this is a story thirty years in the making. One I've been longing to tell. So longtime fans are seriously not going to want to miss this. At the same time, it's also a great place for new readers who know nothing about Gargoyles to jump aboard. We're making sure that everything you need to know is right there on the page. Your Gargoyles addiction begins here and now!"

"One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was the age of GARGOYLES! Stone by day, warriors by night, they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect…frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and they live again! They are defenders of the night! They are Gargoyles! Whether readers picking up the new Gargoyles #1 have watched the whole animated series front to back several times, devoured the back in print classic years of comics, and have had every issue of the Dynamite era on their pull list from day one, or if they're just looking for a fun comic series full of deep characters, awesome action, and rewarding plotlines, this is the perfect book!" "As each season of the original show progressed in relative real time, then despite being released way later, each comics phase picks up from that point and continues on, the Gargoyles saga has reached the pivotal era of 1997. Fans are invited to flash back in time to the electrifying fun of the 1990s and the brilliant energy that cartoons of that era brought to the table, with Gargoyles first and foremost in its class. The titular Gargoyles only have eggs every 20 years, and the Manhattan Clan at the center of the saga have been keeping care of one playfully nicknamed "Egwardo." The only problem is — it's been stolen by arch-enemy Demona! As the Defenders of the Night try desperately to track down the egg, they're also faced with an awakened ancient, all-powerful evil with a vendetta against the entire world. All that and more can be expected each and every month in this new blockbuster series."

Editor Nate Cosby added, "Welcome to the first new ONGOING GARGOYLES SERIES in years! It's a new day (night?) for our heroes. New characters, new stakes, new adventures! If you've ever been Gargoyles-curious, THIS is the perfect jumping-on point to be introduced to the Manhattan Clan. And if you're a Day One fan, Greg Weisman's got you…he's beautifully threading centuries of Gargoyles lore through this new tale, and grounding the emotional stakes for Goliath and all of his brethren!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!