Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Bad Seeds, batwoman, Darkseif, deathstroke, KO, lobo, nightwing, Strarfire, teen titans, Titans

DC Universe's Future With Bad Seeds, Omega Energy And More (Spoilers)

The future of the DC Universe with Bad Seeds, Omega Energy, Nightwing, Starfire, Cyborg and more... (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC Universe link Nightwing, New Titans and Lobo and more as Darkseid’s Omega threat grows.

Nightwing faces Blüdhaven chaos, reconnects with Starfire, and hints point to the Bad Seeds.

New Titans spot Cyborg’s dangerous Omega Energy shift.

Deathstroke, Batwoman and wider DC Universe stories reveal exes, old wounds and rising stakes across All-In.

Today sees the publication of Nightwing #138 by Dan Watters, Denys Cowan, New Titans #35 by Tate Brombal, Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes, Lobo #3 by Skottie Young Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari, Deathstroke: The Terminator#3 by Tony Fleecs, Carmine Di Giandomenico and Superman Unlimited #13 by Dan Slott, Lucas Meyer as well as Batwoman #3 by Greg Rucka, DaNi. But how are they All-In together?

Nightwing #138 reprises the final scenes of Batman #9 and the opening of Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1. And it seems that Dick Grayson may also be under assault in Bludhaven as well…

While Deathstroke The Terminator is coming up against old foe/ally Deadshot as well as Wildstorm's Deathblow somehow making it through the gatekeepers…

And as Nightwing distracts from the problems of one ex-lover, he bumps into another…

Not the only Batperson doing that today of course…

While Deathstroke has a whole bunch of different kinds of exes to worry about…

And even with Starfire, Nightwing also has quite a lot on his plate…

But at least Deathstroke has some handy labels to help him through…

And as Nightwing reminisces about old times in his own title…

He also does the same in his team book… New Titans. Double the Nightwing/Sunfire fun today.

Where the team members are going through a fair few changes, back and forth…

And as Lobo gets close and personal with Omega+ energy in his title…

In New Titans, Cyborg has his own Omega-related issues with those pesky visions given to participants in the K.O. battle… and now that his power boost has been seen by the others…

Not the only one going through something similar as Jon Kent of the present sees something in his younger self he never saw before…

How long will Cyborg be able to keep it to himself? Darkseid is coming, after all…

While the Absolute Universe is also jumping on the Omega Particle from their side this week as well. And the Bad Seeds coming probably aren't going to help…

And at least there's a movie coming out first this summer…

Nightwing #138 by Dan Watters, Denys Cowan, New Titans #35 by Tate Brombal, Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes, Lobo #3 by Skottie Young Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari, Deathstroke: The Terminator#3 by Tony Fleecs, Carmine Di Giandomenico and Superman Unlimited #13 by Dan Slott, Lucas Meyer as well as Batwoman #3 by Greg Rucka, DaNi are all published today by DC Comics.

Nightwing #138 by Dan Watters, Denys Cowan

There have long been legends of something bestial lurking in the forests just outside of Blüdhaven. Some say it's demonic. Others think it's extraterrestrial. When a trail of violent incidents seems to connect this creature to the city's new super-highway, Nightwing resolves to get to the bottom of it. What he uncovers will bring one of his Titans teammates to Blüdhaven, looking for some long-overdue closure…

There have long been legends of something bestial lurking in the forests just outside of Blüdhaven. Some say it's demonic. Others think it's extraterrestrial. When a trail of violent incidents seems to connect this creature to the city's new super-highway, Nightwing resolves to get to the bottom of it. What he uncovers will bring one of his Titans teammates to Blüdhaven, looking for some long-overdue closure… New Titans #35 by Tate Brombal, Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes

Everything is not as it seems! As reality falls apart at the seams, the Titans come face-to-face with an Omega Energy-upgraded Cyborg—one without Victor Stone's humanity! Their only hope is a mysterious new hero, and the solution may only be found deep within the rampaging Omega Cyborg himself! Will the Titans survive the trappings of their nostalgic Nightmare, or will they survive to see the New Titans rise defiantly into the future?

Everything is not as it seems! As reality falls apart at the seams, the Titans come face-to-face with an Omega Energy-upgraded Cyborg—one without Victor Stone's humanity! Their only hope is a mysterious new hero, and the solution may only be found deep within the rampaging Omega Cyborg himself! Will the Titans survive the trappings of their nostalgic Nightmare, or will they survive to see the New Titans rise defiantly into the future? Batwoman #3 by Greg Rucka, DaNi

In the aftermath of Batwoman's brutal showdown with the Monks of the Stone, Jacob Kane fears his daughter may have crossed the point of no return. If there's any chance of pulling Kate back from the brink, he'll need the help of Renee Montoya, a.k.a. the Question—but neither of them may like the answer they find. The sparks will be flying in more ways than one when Greg Rucka and DaNi's Next Level tale continues!

In the aftermath of Batwoman's brutal showdown with the Monks of the Stone, Jacob Kane fears his daughter may have crossed the point of no return. If there's any chance of pulling Kate back from the brink, he'll need the help of Renee Montoya, a.k.a. the Question—but neither of them may like the answer they find. The sparks will be flying in more ways than one when Greg Rucka and DaNi's Next Level tale continues! Lobo #3 by Skottie Young Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari

Show business and Lobo had concussive creative differences, so he and Dawg are back to bounty hunting! But the trade's been…professionalized since the universe's premier entertainment corporation took over, and Lobo has to get relicensed, which means a psych eval with an alien empath. Bad news for them, good news for Czarnian history buffs, who'll get a new peek at the twilight of the civilization (a.k.a. Lobo's childhood) and the first appearance of a heretofore unknown Green Lantern!

Show business and Lobo had concussive creative differences, so he and Dawg are back to bounty hunting! But the trade's been…professionalized since the universe's premier entertainment corporation took over, and Lobo has to get relicensed, which means a psych eval with an alien empath. Bad news for them, good news for Czarnian history buffs, who'll get a new peek at the twilight of the civilization (a.k.a. Lobo's childhood) and the first appearance of a heretofore unknown Green Lantern! Deathstroke: The Terminator#3 by Tony Fleecs, Carmine Di Giandomenico

It's said there is no honor among thieves. But there is a code among killers. Slade Wilson wrote the code. And now he's in Deadshot's and Deathblow's crosshairs for breaking its first rule!

It's said there is no honor among thieves. But there is a code among killers. Slade Wilson wrote the code. And now he's in Deadshot's and Deathblow's crosshairs for breaking its first rule! Superman Unlimited #13 by Dan Slott, Lucas Meyer

One word should fill you with fear: Metropolis! Two syllables should have you running for your lives! Beware the wrath of Beppo! The power of a Kryptonian with the mind of an angry primal beast! Can Tomorrow Man and Superboy even hope to stop the Mad Mammal of Might…Super Monkey?! The reign of the Superboys continues… as Jon Kent's life takes a surprising turn that super-fans won't want to miss!

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