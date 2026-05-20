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DC Universe's Future With Bad Seeds, Omega Energy And More (Spoilers)

The future of the DC Universe with Bad Seeds, Omega Energy, Nightwing, Starfire, Cyborg and more... (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • DC Universe link Nightwing, New Titans and Lobo and more as Darkseid’s Omega threat grows.
  • Nightwing faces Blüdhaven chaos, reconnects with Starfire, and hints point to the Bad Seeds.
  • New Titans spot Cyborg’s dangerous Omega Energy shift.
  • Deathstroke, Batwoman and wider DC Universe stories reveal exes, old wounds and rising stakes across All-In.

Today sees the publication of Nightwing #138 by Dan Watters, Denys Cowan, New Titans #35 by Tate Brombal, Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes, Lobo #3 by Skottie Young Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari, Deathstroke: The Terminator#3 by Tony Fleecs, Carmine Di Giandomenico and Superman Unlimited #13 by Dan Slott, Lucas Meyer as well as Batwoman #3 by Greg Rucka, DaNi.  But how are they All-In together?

DC Comics Futures
Nightwing #138 by Dan Watters, Denys Cowan

Nightwing #138 reprises the final scenes of Batman #9 and the opening of Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1. And it seems that Dick Grayson may also be under assault in Bludhaven as well…

DC Comics Futures
Nightwing #138 by Dan Watters, Denys Cowan

While Deathstroke The Terminator is coming up against old foe/ally Deadshot as well as Wildstorm's Deathblow somehow making it through the gatekeepers…

DC Comics Futures
Deathstroke: The Terminator#3 by Tony Fleecs, Carmine Di Giandomenico

And as Nightwing distracts from the problems of one ex-lover, he bumps into another…

DC Comics Futures
Nightwing #138 by Dan Watters, Denys Cowan

Not the only Batperson doing that today of course…

DC Comics Futures
Batwoman #3 by Greg Rucka, DaNi

While Deathstroke has a whole bunch of different kinds of exes to worry about…

DC Comics Futures
Deathstroke: The Terminator#3 by Tony Fleecs, Carmine Di Giandomenico

And even with Starfire, Nightwing also has quite a lot on his plate…

DC Comics Futures
Nightwing #138 by Dan Watters, Denys Cowan

But at least Deathstroke has some handy labels to help him through…

DC Comics Futures
Deathstroke: The Terminator#3 by Tony Fleecs, Carmine Di Giandomenico

And as Nightwing reminisces about old times in his own title…

DC Comics Futures
Nightwing #138 by Dan Watters, Denys Cowan

He also does the same in his team book… New Titans. Double the Nightwing/Sunfire fun today.

DC Comics Futures
New Titans #35 by Tate Brombal, Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes

Where the team members are going through a fair few changes, back and forth…

DC Comics Futures
New Titans #35 by Tate Brombal, Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes

And as Lobo gets close and personal with Omega+ energy in his title…

DC Comics Futures
Lobo #3 by Skottie Young, Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari

In New Titans, Cyborg has his own Omega-related issues with those pesky visions given to participants in the K.O. battle… and now that his power boost has been seen by the others…

DC Comics Futures
New Titans #35 by Tate Brombal, Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes

Not the only one going through something similar as Jon Kent of the present sees something in his younger self he never saw before…

DC Comics Futures
Superman Unlimited #13 by Dan Slott, Lucas Meyer

How long will Cyborg be able to keep it to himself? Darkseid is coming, after all…

DC Comics Futures
New Titans #35 by Tate Brombal, Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes

While the Absolute Universe is also jumping on the Omega Particle from their side this week as well. And the Bad Seeds coming probably aren't going to help…

DC Comics Futures
Nightwing #138 by Dan Watters, Denys Cowan

And at least there's a movie coming out first this summer…

DC Comics Futures
Lobo #3 by Skottie Young, Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari

Nightwing #138 by Dan Watters, Denys Cowan, New Titans #35 by Tate Brombal, Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes, Lobo #3 by Skottie Young Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari, Deathstroke: The Terminator#3 by Tony Fleecs, Carmine Di Giandomenico and Superman Unlimited #13 by Dan Slott, Lucas Meyer as well as Batwoman #3 by Greg Rucka, DaNi are all published today by DC Comics.

  • Nightwing #138 by Dan Watters, Denys Cowan
    There have long been legends of something bestial lurking in the forests just outside of Blüdhaven. Some say it's demonic. Others think it's extraterrestrial. When a trail of violent incidents seems to connect this creature to the city's new super-highway, Nightwing resolves to get to the bottom of it. What he uncovers will bring one of his Titans teammates to Blüdhaven, looking for some long-overdue closure…
  • New Titans #35 by Tate Brombal, Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes
    Everything is not as it seems! As reality falls apart at the seams, the Titans come face-to-face with an Omega Energy-upgraded Cyborg—one without Victor Stone's humanity! Their only hope is a mysterious new hero, and the solution may only be found deep within the rampaging Omega Cyborg himself! Will the Titans survive the trappings of their nostalgic Nightmare, or will they survive to see the New Titans rise defiantly into the future?
  • Batwoman #3 by Greg Rucka, DaNi 
    In the aftermath of Batwoman's brutal showdown with the Monks of the Stone, Jacob Kane fears his daughter may have crossed the point of no return. If there's any chance of pulling Kate back from the brink, he'll need the help of Renee Montoya, a.k.a. the Question—but neither of them may like the answer they find. The sparks will be flying in more ways than one when Greg Rucka and DaNi's Next Level tale continues!
  • Lobo #3 by Skottie Young Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari
    Show business and Lobo had concussive creative differences, so he and Dawg are back to bounty hunting! But the trade's been…professionalized since the universe's premier entertainment corporation took over, and Lobo has to get relicensed, which means a psych eval with an alien empath. Bad news for them, good news for Czarnian history buffs, who'll get a new peek at the twilight of the civilization (a.k.a. Lobo's childhood) and the first appearance of a heretofore unknown Green Lantern!
  • Deathstroke: The Terminator#3 by Tony Fleecs, Carmine Di Giandomenico 
    It's said there is no honor among thieves. But there is a code among killers. Slade Wilson wrote the code. And now he's in Deadshot's and Deathblow's crosshairs for breaking its first rule!
  • Superman Unlimited #13 by Dan Slott, Lucas Meyer 
    One word should fill you with fear: Metropolis! Two syllables should have you running for your lives! Beware the wrath of Beppo! The power of a Kryptonian with the mind of an angry primal beast! Can Tomorrow Man and Superboy even hope to stop the Mad Mammal of Might…Super Monkey?! The reign of the Superboys continues… as Jon Kent's life takes a surprising turn that super-fans won't want to miss!

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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