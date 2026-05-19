Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dan buckley, david bogart, david gabriel, Executive Cleaning, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld Celebrates Dan Buckley's Departure As Marvel President

Rob Liefeld celebrates Dan Buckley's Departure as Marvel Comics President, part of Disney's "Executive Cleaning"

Lots of people have been talking about the announced decision that Marvel President Dan Buckley will be leaving Marvel next year. But none more than Rob Liefeld. Who might just have to do another podcast about it all. Last year, Bleeding Cool reported on his Robersvations podcast about" why the X-Men sucks now" when he said, "The guys at the top of the executive suite in publishing have to go – Buckley, Bogart, Gabriel. These guys have no new moves, they are spent and tired and it shows. Start over. My career has been across 7 EIC's. Seen it done way better by brighter and more focused minds. The Marvel QuotaVerse is what is crushing publishing. Always a slew of new #1's with limited life, quick cancellation. We are closer to all new #1's each month, every month." That referred to SVP David Gabriel, President Dan Buckley and SBP Dan Bogart. A month ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that David Gabriel had been laid off at Marvel Comics as part of the Disney reorganisation that has seen over a thousand people fired. Yesterday, it was announced that Dan Buckley is out after thirty years as part of what Bleeding Cool has reported as staffers calling "Executive Cleaning" with others not on Rob's list joining them. And Rob Liefeld started posting on X:

"YES!! Triumph! This guy had to go! Buh-Bye Buckley! That's the 1st of the 4 Horseman Of The Apocalypse! 3 more to go! They have RUINED Marvel.

"What a blessed day! Keep those heads rolling at Marvel. They're comics went into the crapper for specific reasons. Get these old cows out to pasture.

"I've been telling you guys for years that Marvel was crashing. Now, the bill is due.

"BUCKLEY OUT!!! So great!

"Marvel dug a pretty deep shit hole to climb out of! Maybe too little, too late! BUCKLEY OUT!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣

"So many folks won't speak their mind because it will cost them a paycheck. Understandable. That's never been me.

"The X-Men books are terribly managed. The Spider Man books are terribly managed. The Avengers books are terribly managed. What did they expect? The smug leadership finally caught up with them.

"David Gabriel ✅ Dan Buckley ✅ Marvel moving in the right direction.

"On my podcast, one year ago, called out the 3D's of Marvel. Repeatedly stated they were out of tricks. Dan, David & David. Two are gone in the last month. 1 to go. I know my stuff. If I ever come back to podcasting, give a listen. My podcast is truth spoken into reality.

"I've been telling you guys for years that Marvel was crashing. Now, the bill is due.

"Yes, all of this is Feige's making. All at his discretion. The Feige Flops.

"Another example from my show, Feb. 2025. Marvel tried to fix things with short term licensed events. They still are. Organic excitement has been replaced by corporate licensed opportunities. Band Aids.

"We were most certainly not "lucky" to have Dan Buckley. He was a smug dinosaur that held Marvel back for a decade. Made bad choices, leaned into them repeatedly. They waited too long to ditch him. Talent left in droves these past many years."

While then looking at his own work for Marvel in the eighties and nineties alongside Todd McFarlane and Jim Lee on X-Men, X-Force and Spider-Man before they left to found Image Comics.

"This was the most robust era of Marvel of the past 35 years. Nothing comes close. The fans of this work, these titles, represent in the market to this day. We infused energy and fresh characters that ignited their slate. Marvel got scared of talent; they attempted to diminish us, and we left, creating the 3rd largest company in comics."

Marvel really, really, really, really should have let Rob into that Deadpool And Wolverine premiere after party… has anyone checked in on David Bogart and made sure he's okay?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!