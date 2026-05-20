Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: by Kenny Porter, Danny Earls, Superman: Father of Tomorrow

Superman: Father Of Tomorrow, Next Week, by Kenny Porter & Danny Earls

A look at Superman: Father Of Tomorrow #1, out next week from DC Comics, by Kenny Porter and Danny Earls

Article Summary Superman: Father Of Tomorrow reimagines Jor-El as Krypton’s sole survivor, landing in Kansas to become Superman.

Kenny Porter frames Jor-El as a science-pulp hero whose mission is curing disease and improving Earth, not just fighting crime.

The Elseworlds setup reshapes the DC Universe, with the Kents, General Lane, and Lex Luthor reacting to an adult alien savior.

DC’s Superman: Father Of Tomorrow preview teases a sweeping sci-fi saga as Jor-El’s revolution transforms society and sparks conflict.

Superman: Father of Tomorrow by Kenny Porter and Danny Earls is published next week by DC Comics, as a new Elseworlds title from DC Comics in which Superman's father, Jor-El, was the sole survivor of Krypton's destruction rather than Kal-El. And here is a preview, as well as Kenny Porter's take on the comic book series…

Kenny Porter says "We've seen stories where Jor-El has been to Earth before, but I'd never seen anyone do things like, 'What fundamentally changes if Jor-El is the only one who makes it and decides to become Superman?' What kind of DC Universe is that?I pictured him as more of a science pulp hero, kind of like a Tom Strong. How would that ripple out and affect how Batman and other superheroes operate? How does the government view him as an adult alien who shows up? That was the genesis of it. We've only ever seen it from the side of, 'I saved a member of my family, I just want to instil my knowledge. This is somebody who's wracked with survivor's guilt. He was never supposed to be the one who made it. He's on a new world, he has to make a new home and family, and he has to think about what his life is going to mean going forward. I've always seen the Kents as the perfect ambassadors for what the best of humanity could be. They're two genuinely fantastic people who just want to do good by the world, their neighbours, and other people. It completely changes the dynamic of Superman and the Kents. It completely changes how they treat him, how they see his problems, and how they approach them. Because it's not them raising a son, it's them taking a brotherly figure into their circle. He lost a whole planet because the planet refused to improve, and now he has a new chance to try to make Earth better. What's going to stand in the way of a Superman who legitimately is like, 'I can stop runaway trains and everything, but what I really want to do is stop people dying of heart attacks and disease. That shouldn't be happening.' But how much is the Earth going to buck back against a man from the stars who just came with a message of peace? Superman is always there to say, 'Look at what we could be if we aspire to be this kind, thoughtful person who uses their strength to help others?' I just wanted to put it in a different context of what would it be like in more of a science fiction setting where his adversaries and the things standing in his way aren't just super-powered villains, but also society. Lex sees him as a science hero. Lex is so obsessed with science and intelligence. Superman's biggest enemy starts out this book as his biggest champion. A lot of people have done 'General Lane hates Superman but this is the first time where it's really personal. We're going to see a lot of classical-feeling sci-fi elements, some Kryptonian influence on things as the world develops. I won't spoil anything, but we visit some other cities and see how, how Jor-El's influence affects other parts of the universe. We are really going to touch a lot of corners of the DC Universe that you wouldn't expect with a science-based superhero," he concluded. "If you were to sit down and tell me what characters you expect to show up in a Superman book, there are about 20 you're not gonna expect, that are gonna show up—either in cameos or playing big parts. I'm really excited about it…"

Superman: Father of Tomorrow #1 by Kenny Porter, Danny Earls

In a corner of far-flung space, a world explodes. A lone rocket escapes the destruction and races through space, ultimately landing on a small farm in small-town Kansas. A kindly couple steps with trepidation toward the alien craft as the door opens. Out steps a man named Jor-El, the sole survivor of the planet Krypton! As Jor-El fits in to his new home, he realizes that he can help the world, not just with his newfound powers but with his intellect as well. Witness how a Man of Steel and Science saves the world!

Superman: Father of Tomorrow #2 by Kenny Porter, Danny Earls

JOR-EL'S REVOLUTION PRESSES ON! Some years have passed since Jor-El made his first appearance as Superman. Since then, he's revolutionized humanity's abilities and technology. Medicine has leapt forward, agriculture is more sustainable for the environment, and the world feels safe. But people have also taken Jor-El's technology and turned it into tools to be used against others. Can Jor-El find a way to appeal to people's greater good, or has he just armed society with even more powerful weapons? $4.99 6/24/2026

Superman: Father of Tomorrow #3 by Kenny Porter, Danny Earls

LEX LUTHOR HAS A PLAN! Joe-El sets out to revolutionize the world with his new energy source, but General Sam Lane has other plans for Jor-El's tech. Meanwhile, Lex Luthor travels the globe in search of power! $4.99 7/22/2026

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