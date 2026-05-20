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Marvel Fallout, Rick and Morty, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Rick and Morty, The Vampire Lestat, South Park, Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics, Rod Stewart & more!

Article Summary Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics fallout leads the Daily Dispatch, breaking down the latest shake-up and what it could mean.

Rick and Morty movie buzz grows as Dan Harmon and Scott Marder confirm plans, with Jacob Hair set to helm.

South Park Season 29 gets a September return date, while The Boys and The Vampire Lestat add fresh updates.

More TV highlights include Spider-Noir, Peanuts, Ahsoka, My Adventures with Superman, and Rod Stewart’s live salute.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Rick and Morty, Peanuts, The Vampire Lestat, My Adventures with Superman, South Park, Spider-Noir, Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics, Rod Stewart, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, May 20th, 2026:

The Boys: Susan Heyward Reflects on Sage's Journey Ahead of Finale

WWE NXT Preview: From Debut to Title Shot in 2 Weeks? Not Too Shabby

WWE Raw Review: Brock Lesnar Unretires as Clash in Italy Nears

Rick and Morty: The Movie? Harmon, Marder Confirm; Jacob Hair to Helm

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Go Teeny for YouTube, Thanks to Nick Jr.

Apple TV Unpacks Snoopy, Charlie Brown & Peanuts Gang's Summer Plans

Jared Padalecki-Starring CBS Medical Drama Gets Quick Update

Zombies 5 Cast Learns Official New Title From OG Stars (VIDEO)

The Vampire Lestat Gets AMC+ After-Show; Preview Set For This Sunday

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season Trailer: Guess Who's Back?

The Vampire Lestat Star Eric Bogosian Posts Best Look Yet at Season

My Adventures with Superman S03 Hits HBO Max in Europe on June 14th

Ahsoka: Jon Favreau Discusses Dave Filoni's Long-Term Star Wars Plans

The Agency Season 2: Fassbender-Starring Spy Thriller Returns in June

South Park S29 Set for Sept. Debut; October, November Dates Announced

The Big Plan For Disney, Marvel and More Involves "Executive Cleaning"

Chris Fondacaro, Executive VP & Head Of Marvel Franchise, Is Out

Very Young Frankenstein: FX/Hulu Order Mel Brooks TV Series Spinoff

Spider-Noir Trailer: Ben Reilly Gets Back Into the Swing of Things

South Park Set for Sept. 16th Return; Creators on Vance, "Micro Trump"

The Mandalorian and Grogu Review: Fine, But Lacks The Season One Magic

The Boys: Here's Why We Would Be Okay With a Soldier Boy-Free Finale

Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics Fallout: Thoughts on Monday's Big News

Marvel Shake-Up, Lanterns, Adventure Time & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live Viewing Guide

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