Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Ezra Bridger, newlitg, star wars rebels
Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger in The Daily LITG, 20th of May, 2026
Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger tops Bleeding Cool’s daily chart, leading the ten most-read stories from yesterday.
- Marvel upheaval dominates the list too, with Dan Buckley’s exit, executive shakeups, and fallout stories trending.
- The Daily LITG also rounds up additional Bleeding Cool highlights, from Gargoyles and Spider-Man to Star Trek.
- Seven years of LITG history return with past top stories, plus comic book birthdays and the daily mailing list signup.
Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger Figure
- Rob Liefeld Celebrates Dan Buckley's Departure As Marvel President
- The Big Plan For Disney, Marvel And More Involves "Executive Cleaning"
- Captain Seven Of Nine in New Star Trek Series in September 2026
- Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics Fallout: Thoughts on Monday's Big News
- Marvel Calls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 The Biggest In Spidey's History
- Frank Miller's Cover For Robert Kirkman's Terminal #1 Out For SDCC
- Disney's Gargoyles Gets a New Ongoing Series From August 2026
- Marvel Comics President Dan Buckley To Quit After Thirty Years
- Chris Fondacaro, Executive VP & Head Of Marvel Franchise, Is Out
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Absolute Green Arrow #1 Does Jeffrey Epstein And More (Spoilers)
- Dave Baker's Halloween Boy, From Self-Published To Oni Press Hardcover
- Marvel Calls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 The Biggest In Spidey's History
- Gail Simone's Red Sonja Omnibus Finally In Paperback In September 2026
- Prana, Skybound, Jealous Of The Marvel Psychodrama, Want In…
- Vampirella Vs Red Sonja: Red City by Chuck Brown & Paulo H. Mel
- TOLDJA: Image Comics No Longer Exclusive, Joins Universal Distribution
- Kickstarter Reverse Ferrets, Apologises Over Mature Content Guidelines
- Frank Miller's Cover For Robert Kirkman's Terminal #1 Out For SDCC
- Rob Liefeld Celebrates Dan Buckley's Departure As Marvel President
- The Big Plan For Disney, Marvel And More Involves "Executive Cleaning"
- YA BL Webtoon, Unwritten Death by Lavender-Ice, From TokyoPop In 2028
- Chris Fondacaro, Executive VP & Head Of Marvel Franchise, Is Out
- Disney's Gargoyles Gets a New Ongoing Series From August 2026
- DC Comics Editor Teases The Return Of Static…. Maybe August 2026?
- Chip Zdarsky & Matt Fraction On How Time Might Be Different In Gotham
- Absolute Batman, Barbaric, Ben 10: Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week
- Captain Seven Of Nine in The Daily LITG, 19th of May, 2026
LITG one year ago, Rick and Morty Season 9
- Rick and Morty Season 9 Update; Parnell on Justin Roiland Departure
- Mike Deodato On Not Getting Paid For Ironheart By Marvel Studios
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Marsters' Kind Words: "Crying"
- Boom Studios Leaves Libraries Because Of Penguin Random House
- Frank Miller, Bill Sienkiewicz & Jock On Detective Comics #1100
- X-Men Hellfire Vigil Fashion by Luciano Vecchio & Federica Mancin
- Doctor Who S02E07: "Wish World" Images: The Rani's Baby-Bonding?!?
- The Big Unannounced First Appearances In Absolute Batman #9 (Spoilers)
- DC Launch Six New Webcomics On DC GO Vertically Streaming Platform
- Diamond Select Toys Shut Down As Part Of Ad Populum Purchase
- Zach M Stafford's The Book Of Shame Comes To Image Comics
- Sarah Graley's Pizza Witch Gets An Image Comics Graphic Novel
- Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland Vs Legend Of Zelda… Who Wins?
- Stephan Franck's Palomino Gets Bloodier For Its Latest Volumes
- The Man Who Dreamt The Impossible: A Tribute To Jack Kirby From Image
- The Future Of The Diamond Previews Catalog
- Vault Wants Post Malone's Big Rig To Be As Big As Keanu Reeves' BZRKR
- Savage Dragon Breaks Down Superhero Tropes And Goes After MAGA
- Sabrina The Teenage Witch in Archie Comics August 2025 Solicits
- The Internal Sea & Post Malone in Vault Comics August 2025 Solicits
- Rick And Morty Season 9 and Omnibuses in The Daily LITG, 19th May 2025
LITG two years ago, Bosch: Legacy Season 3
- Bosch: Legacy Star Titus Welliver Makes It Official: Season 3 Wrapped
- Nightwing Gets A Zur-En-Arrh All Of His Very Own (Spoilers)
- DC May Need To Remove Facebook Post About Cassandra Cain & Katana
- A Universal Monsters: Frankenstein Comic and a Dracula Storybook
- Basingstoke Comic Con Issues Statement After Attendees Get Heated
- Eyes of Wakanda Series "Some of the Best Animation We've Ever Done"
- Fall of the House of X #5 Preview: Orchis v. X-Men & Dusk of Drama
- What We Do in the Shadows S06: Guillen Teases Guillermo's "New Dream"
- The Return Of Marc Silvestri's Cyber Force For 2024
- Skeleton Crew Characters Previewed in "Star Wars" Series Merch Listing
- Rocking Spurs Graphic Novel Causes Canadian Racial Identity Uproar
- Blackstone vs Wizards of Logan Rock, Super Magician Comics at Auction
- High Society: New Romantasy Webcomic Comes to Manta on May 18th
- Rise of the Covers of the Apes in Strange Adventures #8, at Auction
- The Power Fantasy by "Heavyweight" Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard
- John Arcudi and Savannah Finley Create a Convert to Image Comics
- Superman & Batman vs Comic Publisher in All Funny Comics, at Auction
- The Energon Universe in The Daily LITG, 19th of May, 2024
- Sixty Double-Page Spreads In Standstill #1 From Image Comics
LITG three years ago, Barry Season 4
- Barry Season 4 Was Largely Driven By Worst Season 1 Plot Hole
- DC Publishes G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition For August
- DC Comics Full August 2023 Solicits – The End Of Knight Terrors
- Marvel Comics Just Brought Back The Ultraverse But No One Noticed
- DC Comics & Dynamite Will Both Have Fire And Ice Comics Out
- The CW Believes Superman & Lois, Arrowverse Shows "Had Their Time"
- The Flash: Carlos Valdes on Missing Series Finale; Cisco/Kamilla Hopes
- Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary 4K Set Coming June 26th
- Sacrificers, Schlub, Cull, Kaptara, Quest- Image August 2023 Solicits
- Black Mirror Season 6: Netflix Releases New Episode Preview Images
- Doctor Who & Quentin Tarantino in Titan Comics August 2023 Solicits
- Barbaric: Wrong Kind Of Righteous in Vault Comics August 2023 Solicits
- Rick And Morty Present Science Of Summer in Oni August 2023 Solicits
- Dstlry Publish The Devil's Cut in August 2023 Solicits By… Everyone
- Fire And Ice And Vampirella's Rage in Dynamite August 2023 Solicits
- Sean Murphy's Plot Holes in Massive/Whatnot August 2023 Solicits
- Zoe Quinn Writes Wednesday Addams in IDW August 2023 Solicits
- Black Hammer & Killer Queens in Dark Horse Comics August 2023 Solicits
- Ram V and Filipe Andrade's Rare Flavours in Boom August 2023 Solicits
- One Valiant Comic in August 2023 Solicits, X-O Manowar Unconquered #6
- Mech Cadets & The Sacrificers on Diamond Previews Covers Next Week
- Dave Sim Does Harvey Pekar in Cerebus In Hell: Aardvarkian Splendor
LITG four years ago, What Happened To Nick Fury During The Blip
- Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
- Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
- Marvel Legends Reveals Include Mojo World, Sentinels, And More Spidey
- DCeased Comes to an End at DC Comics With War Of The Undead Gods
- Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Update: The CW Boss on Cancellations
- Conner Kent Wins DC Comics' Round Robin 2022 – Check Out The Losers
- The Flash Season 9 Should Be Ultimate Arrowverse Goodbye (BCTV DD)
- Zoolander Superman Flies on in with McFarlane's New 7" Page Punchers
- Canada Printers Refuse To Print Faithless III, Boom Switches To USA
- So Why Does Doctor Who Hate Jodie Whittaker? BCTV Daily Dispatch
- Dark Horse Comics Full August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
- Dark Horse Announces New Minecraft OGN, Box Sets
- The Last Shadowhawk Will Have 13 Variant Covers from Image in August
- All-Ages Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Comes to Dark Horse in August
- IDW Announces Transformers: Shattered Glass 2 for August
- A New Spider-UK For Marvel's Spider-Verse
- New Marvel Cosmic Villain The Colonialist Debuts in Black Panther #9
- Charlotte Fullerton Writes Backup for New Damage Control Series
- Marvel Comics Relaunch Alien #1 in August 2022
- Marvel Introduces The Multiversal Carol Corps In August 2022
- Marvel Comics August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
- John Jennings & Angélique Roché Tell Marvel My Super Hero Is Black
- Neal Adams/George Pérez Tribute Panel At Lake Como Comic Art Festival
- Black Adam #1 & Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1 Will Be Returnable
- Joker #15, Delayed, Adds A Dollar & Additional Pages For Final Issue
- Graphic Novels Drive Increase Simon & Schuster's Children Sales By 18%
- Jurassic League, Death Dealer, Hulk/Thor, Grim, Moon Knight PrintWatch
- Vault Comics To Publish Tie-In Comic To Revealer Movie, From Shudder
- Talking To Steve & Arno, Organisers Of Lake Como Comic Art Festival
- Witches of Brooklyn's Sophie Escabasse's New Graphic Novel Taxi Ghost
- No More Star Trek For John Billingsley in Daily LITG 19th of May 2022
LITG five years ago – Don't Have A Cow, Magneto
- Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview
- DC Comics Launches Fear State, Batman Crossover Canon Horror Event
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 Preview Images: A Deadly Reunion
- The Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am Batman
- Marvel Reboots Darkhawk With New Series, New Identity
- Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO
- Kindred Revealed In Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Major Spoilers)
- Shang-Chi Taught Spider-Man Everything He Knows About Martial Arts
- Today Is Yveltal Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: Learn 100% IVs
- The Nineties Are Back Bigger Than Even In Way Of X #2 (Big Spoilers).
- Spirits of Vengeance Spirit Rider #1 Will Bring Kushala & Blaze Back
- Nightcrawler Has An Onslaught Ahead In The Way Of X #5 (Spoilers)
- St Mark's Comics of New York Returns, With a Brooklyn Store (UPDATE)
- Marvel to Launch New Defenders Mini by Al Ewing, Javier Rodríguez
- King Grimlock Brings Swords, Sorcery, & Steve Orlando To Transformers
- Transformers Shattered Glass Universe Returns to Comics in August
- Batman Trying To Stop Future State From Happening In Fear State
- Good Luck #1 Doubles Orders At FOC, To 30,000
- Batman To Break His Marriage Vows To Catwoman In Fear State
- Poison Ivy Returns To Batman and Gotham From August
- Gods In Love – Linda Šejić's Punderworld From Image Comics in August
- Legendary Comics YA – A New Young Adult Graphic Novel Imprint
- The Politics of Krakoan Resurrection – Wolverine #12 and Way Of X #2
- One Day All Superhero Battles Will Be Like Champions #7 (Spoilers)
- Walking Dead Princesses – The Daily LITG, 19th of May 2021
LITG six years ago – Funkoween
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Funkoween, Poison Ivy investigation, White Knight toys and more
- Funko Brings Us Halloween Reveals in May for Funkoween
- What Did DC Comics Expect From Poison Ivy in Heroes In Crisis?
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: White Knight Figures Are Coming
- The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
- World of Warcraft Sylvanas Goes Dynamic with Beast Kingdom
- Jeph Loeb – Back In Comics?
- All Might is Here with New My Hero Academia Revoltech Figure
- Scottish Police Scold Neil Gaiman Over Public Marital Spat
- Marc Silvestri, Holding Out on a Greg Capullo Deal For Batman/Joker?
- The Joker Gets a New Origin in Batman Giant #5 in Walmart
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.
- Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.
- Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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