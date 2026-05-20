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Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger in The Daily LITG, 20th of May, 2026

Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

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Article Summary

  • Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger tops Bleeding Cool’s daily chart, leading the ten most-read stories from yesterday.
  • Marvel upheaval dominates the list too, with Dan Buckley’s exit, executive shakeups, and fallout stories trending.
  • The Daily LITG also rounds up additional Bleeding Cool highlights, from Gargoyles and Spider-Man to Star Trek.
  • Seven years of LITG history return with past top stories, plus comic book birthdays and the daily mailing list signup.

Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger Figure
Credit: Hot Toys

Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger Figure
  2. Rob Liefeld Celebrates Dan Buckley's Departure As Marvel President
  3. The Big Plan For Disney, Marvel And More Involves "Executive Cleaning"
  4. Captain Seven Of Nine in New Star Trek Series in September 2026
  5. Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics Fallout: Thoughts on Monday's Big News
  6. Marvel Calls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 The Biggest In Spidey's History
  7. Frank Miller's Cover For Robert Kirkman's Terminal #1 Out For SDCC
  8. Disney's Gargoyles Gets a New Ongoing Series From August 2026
  9. Marvel Comics President Dan Buckley To Quit After Thirty Years
  10. Chris Fondacaro, Executive VP & Head Of Marvel Franchise, Is Out

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Rick and Morty Season 9

Ten Years Of Rick And Morty Comics & One That Will Never Be Reprinted
Rick And Morty 10th Anniversary Deluxe Omnibus Library
  1. Rick and Morty Season 9 Update; Parnell on Justin Roiland Departure
  2. Mike Deodato On Not Getting Paid For Ironheart By Marvel Studios
  3. Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Marsters' Kind Words: "Crying"
  4. Boom Studios Leaves Libraries Because Of Penguin Random House
  5. Frank Miller, Bill Sienkiewicz & Jock On Detective Comics #1100
  6. X-Men Hellfire Vigil Fashion by Luciano Vecchio & Federica Mancin
  7. Doctor Who S02E07: "Wish World" Images: The Rani's Baby-Bonding?!?
  8. The Big Unannounced First Appearances In Absolute Batman #9 (Spoilers)
  9. DC Launch Six New Webcomics On DC GO Vertically Streaming Platform
  10. Diamond Select Toys Shut Down As Part Of Ad Populum Purchase
  11. Zach M Stafford's The Book Of Shame Comes To Image Comics
  12. Sarah Graley's Pizza Witch Gets An Image Comics Graphic Novel
  13. Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland Vs Legend Of Zelda… Who Wins?
  14. Stephan Franck's Palomino Gets Bloodier For Its Latest Volumes
  15. The Man Who Dreamt The Impossible: A Tribute To Jack Kirby From Image
  16. The Future Of The Diamond Previews Catalog
  17. Vault Wants Post Malone's Big Rig To Be As Big As Keanu Reeves' BZRKR
  18. Savage Dragon Breaks Down Superhero Tropes And Goes After MAGA
  19. Sabrina The Teenage Witch in Archie Comics August 2025 Solicits
  20. The Internal Sea & Post Malone in Vault Comics August 2025 Solicits
  21. Rick And Morty Season 9 and Omnibuses in The Daily LITG, 19th May 2025

LITG two years ago, Bosch: Legacy Season 3

Bosch: Legacy S03 Finale: Maggie Q's Ballard, Welliver's Bosch Meet
Bosch: Legacy Image: Prime Video
  1. Bosch: Legacy Star Titus Welliver Makes It Official: Season 3 Wrapped
  2. Nightwing Gets A Zur-En-Arrh All Of His Very Own (Spoilers)
  3. DC May Need To Remove Facebook Post About Cassandra Cain & Katana
  4. A Universal Monsters: Frankenstein Comic and a Dracula Storybook
  5. Basingstoke Comic Con Issues Statement After Attendees Get Heated
  6. Eyes of Wakanda Series "Some of the Best Animation We've Ever Done"
  7. Fall of the House of X #5 Preview: Orchis v. X-Men & Dusk of Drama
  8. What We Do in the Shadows S06: Guillen Teases Guillermo's "New Dream"
  9. The Return Of Marc Silvestri's Cyber Force For 2024
  10. Skeleton Crew Characters Previewed in "Star Wars" Series Merch Listing
  11. Rocking Spurs Graphic Novel Causes Canadian Racial Identity Uproar
  12. Blackstone vs Wizards of Logan Rock, Super Magician Comics at Auction
  13. High Society: New Romantasy Webcomic Comes to Manta on May 18th
  14. Rise of the Covers of the Apes in Strange Adventures #8, at Auction
  15. The Power Fantasy by "Heavyweight" Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard
  16. John Arcudi and Savannah Finley Create a Convert to Image Comics
  17. Superman & Batman vs Comic Publisher in All Funny Comics, at Auction
  18. The Energon Universe in The Daily LITG, 19th of May, 2024
  19. Sixty Double-Page Spreads In Standstill #1 From Image Comics

LITG three years ago, Barry Season 4

Barry is a Great Must-See Show Driven by a Big Plot Hole
"Barry" image: HBO
  1. Barry Season 4 Was Largely Driven By Worst Season 1 Plot Hole
  2. DC Publishes G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition For August
  3. DC Comics Full August 2023 Solicits – The End Of Knight Terrors
  4. Marvel Comics Just Brought Back The Ultraverse But No One Noticed
  5. DC Comics & Dynamite Will Both Have Fire And Ice Comics Out
  6. The CW Believes Superman &#038; Lois, Arrowverse Shows "Had Their Time"
  7. The Flash: Carlos Valdes on Missing Series Finale; Cisco/Kamilla Hopes
  8. Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary 4K Set Coming June 26th
  9. Sacrificers, Schlub, Cull, Kaptara, Quest- Image August 2023 Solicits
  10. Black Mirror Season 6: Netflix Releases New Episode Preview Images
  11. Doctor Who & Quentin Tarantino in Titan Comics August 2023 Solicits
  12. Barbaric: Wrong Kind Of Righteous in Vault Comics August 2023 Solicits
  13. Rick And Morty Present Science Of Summer in Oni August 2023 Solicits
  14. Dstlry Publish The Devil's Cut in August 2023 Solicits By… Everyone
  15. Fire And Ice And Vampirella's Rage in Dynamite August 2023 Solicits
  16. Sean Murphy's Plot Holes in Massive/Whatnot August 2023 Solicits
  17. Zoe Quinn Writes Wednesday Addams in IDW August 2023 Solicits
  18. Black Hammer & Killer Queens in Dark Horse Comics August 2023 Solicits
  19. Ram V and Filipe Andrade's Rare Flavours in Boom August 2023 Solicits
  20. One Valiant Comic in August 2023 Solicits, X-O Manowar Unconquered #6
  21. Mech Cadets & The Sacrificers on Diamond Previews Covers Next Week
  22. Dave Sim Does Harvey Pekar in Cerebus In Hell: Aardvarkian Splendor

LITG four years ago, What Happened To Nick Fury During The Blip

  1. Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
  2. Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
  3. Marvel Legends Reveals Include Mojo World, Sentinels, And More Spidey
  4. DCeased Comes to an End at DC Comics With War Of The Undead Gods
  5. Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Update: The CW Boss on Cancellations
  6. Conner Kent Wins DC Comics' Round Robin 2022 – Check Out The Losers
  7. The Flash Season 9 Should Be Ultimate Arrowverse Goodbye (BCTV DD)
  8. Zoolander Superman Flies on in with McFarlane's New 7" Page Punchers
  9. Canada Printers Refuse To Print Faithless III, Boom Switches To USA
  10. So Why Does Doctor Who Hate Jodie Whittaker? BCTV Daily Dispatch
  11. Dark Horse Comics Full August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
  12. Dark Horse Announces New Minecraft OGN, Box Sets
  13. The Last Shadowhawk Will Have 13 Variant Covers from Image in August
  14. All-Ages Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Comes to Dark Horse in August
  15. IDW Announces Transformers: Shattered Glass 2 for August
  16. A New Spider-UK For Marvel's Spider-Verse
  17. New Marvel Cosmic Villain The Colonialist Debuts in Black Panther #9
  18. Charlotte Fullerton Writes Backup for New Damage Control Series
  19. Marvel Comics Relaunch Alien #1 in August 2022
  20. Marvel Introduces The Multiversal Carol Corps In August 2022
  21. Marvel Comics August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
  22. John Jennings & Angélique Roché Tell Marvel My Super Hero Is Black
  23. Neal Adams/George Pérez Tribute Panel At Lake Como Comic Art Festival
  24. Black Adam #1 & Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1 Will Be Returnable
  25. Joker #15, Delayed, Adds A Dollar & Additional Pages For Final Issue
  26. Graphic Novels Drive Increase Simon & Schuster's Children Sales By 18%
  27. Jurassic League, Death Dealer, Hulk/Thor, Grim, Moon Knight PrintWatch
  28. Vault Comics To Publish Tie-In Comic To Revealer Movie, From Shudder
  29. Talking To Steve & Arno, Organisers Of Lake Como Comic Art Festival
  30. Witches of Brooklyn's Sophie Escabasse's New Graphic Novel Taxi Ghost
  31. No More Star Trek For John Billingsley in Daily LITG 19th of May 2022

LITG five years ago – Don't Have A Cow, Magneto

Planet-Sized Improbable Previews - a page from Planet-Sized X-Men #1, by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz, helpfully lettered by Jude Terror, in stores from Marvel Comics on June 16th.
Planet-Sized Improbable Previews – a page from Planet-Sized X-Men #1, by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz, helpfully lettered by Jude Terror, in stores from Marvel Comics on June 16th.

  1. Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview
  2. DC Comics Launches Fear State, Batman Crossover Canon Horror Event
  3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 Preview Images: A Deadly Reunion
  4. The Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am Batman
  5. Marvel Reboots Darkhawk With New Series, New Identity
  6. Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO
  7. Kindred Revealed In Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Major Spoilers)
  8. Shang-Chi Taught Spider-Man Everything He Knows About Martial Arts
  9. Today Is Yveltal Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: Learn 100% IVs
  10. The Nineties Are Back Bigger Than Even In Way Of X #2 (Big Spoilers).
  11. Spirits of Vengeance Spirit Rider #1 Will Bring Kushala & Blaze Back
  12. Nightcrawler Has An Onslaught Ahead In The Way Of X #5 (Spoilers)
  13. St Mark's Comics of New York Returns, With a Brooklyn Store (UPDATE)
  14. Marvel to Launch New Defenders Mini by Al Ewing, Javier Rodríguez
  15. King Grimlock Brings Swords, Sorcery, & Steve Orlando To Transformers
  16. Transformers Shattered Glass Universe Returns to Comics in August
  17. Batman Trying To Stop Future State From Happening In Fear State
  18. Good Luck #1 Doubles Orders At FOC, To 30,000
  19. Batman To Break His Marriage Vows To Catwoman In Fear State
  20. Poison Ivy Returns To Batman and Gotham From August
  21. Gods In Love – Linda Šejić's Punderworld From Image Comics in August
  22. Legendary Comics YA – A New Young Adult Graphic Novel Imprint
  23. The Politics of Krakoan Resurrection – Wolverine #12 and Way Of X #2
  24. One Day All Superhero Battles Will Be Like Champions #7 (Spoilers)
  25. Walking Dead Princesses – The Daily LITG, 19th of May 2021

LITG six years ago – Funkoween

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Funkoween, Poison Ivy investigation, White Knight toys and more

  1. Funko Brings Us Halloween Reveals in May for Funkoween
  2. What Did DC Comics Expect From Poison Ivy in Heroes In Crisis?
  3. McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: White Knight Figures Are Coming
  4. The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
  5. World of Warcraft Sylvanas Goes Dynamic with Beast Kingdom
  6. Jeph Loeb – Back In Comics?
  7. All Might is Here with New My Hero Academia Revoltech Figure
  8. Scottish Police Scold Neil Gaiman Over Public Marital Spat
  9. Marc Silvestri, Holding Out on a Greg Capullo Deal For Batman/Joker?
  10. The Joker Gets a New Origin in Batman Giant #5 in Walmart

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.
  • Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.
  • Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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