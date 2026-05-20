Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Ezra Bridger, newlitg, star wars rebels

Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger in The Daily LITG, 20th of May, 2026

Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger tops Bleeding Cool’s daily chart, leading the ten most-read stories from yesterday.

Marvel upheaval dominates the list too, with Dan Buckley’s exit, executive shakeups, and fallout stories trending.

The Daily LITG also rounds up additional Bleeding Cool highlights, from Gargoyles and Spider-Man to Star Trek.

Seven years of LITG history return with past top stories, plus comic book birthdays and the daily mailing list signup.

Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Rick and Morty Season 9

LITG two years ago, Bosch: Legacy Season 3

LITG three years ago, Barry Season 4

LITG four years ago, What Happened To Nick Fury During The Blip

LITG five years ago – Don't Have A Cow, Magneto

LITG six years ago – Funkoween

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Funkoween, Poison Ivy investigation, White Knight toys and more

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.

of Boom Studios/Archaia. Mike Norton , creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.

, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon. Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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