Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, joe kelly

Marvel Calls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 The Biggest In Spidey's History

Marvel Comics says that Amazing Spider-Man #1000 will be the biggest issue in Spider-Man's history

Article Summary Marvel teases Amazing Spider-Man #1000 as the biggest issue in Spider-Man history, with the full reveal due tomorrow.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 caps Marvel’s yearlong countdown, promoted as the first Marvel series to hit 1,000 issues.

Joe Kelly’s run builds toward Amazing Spider-Man #1000 with Peter, Aunt May, and a family secret set to change everything.

Marvel has framed Amazing Spider-Man #1000 as a major new starting point, blending emotional spectacle with big New York stakes.

Marvel Comics has just sent out this tease for Amazing Spider-Man #1000, saying "PREPARE FOR THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN SPIDER-MAN HISTORY. Stay tuned tomorrow for the official unveiling of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, coming this September". Hmm… I might be out tomorrow…

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is the upcoming milestone issue. Marvel has been heavily promoting the issue as a major event, marking it as the first Marvel series to reach 1,000 issues. The countdown officially began in September 2025 with Amazing Spider-Man #11 (the 975th issue overall). Key elements of the lead-up include Lee Bermejo's "Amazing Visions" Variant Covers, a series of 25 hyper-detailed variant covers depicting key moments in Spider-Man's history, starting with his origin and early villains. Joe Kelly's run has involved Peter Parker returning from cosmic adventures, including the Death Spiral Venom crossover, which also revealed Peter Parker had an unknown cousin, a banker cqalled Crane, and heading towards the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man Issue #31, which features a huge, emotional conversation between Peter and Aunt May about a long-hidden family secret. Kelly has described it as "heartbreaking," "honest," and something that "changes everything" for their relationship. A previous child by May and Ben was given up for adoption? Or are they – or just one of them – actually Peter Parker's original parents?

Joe Kelly says that he aims for it to appeal to both long-time fans and new readers, serving as a "shockwave of emotional spectacle" and the start of something new for the series. At Megacon, Joe Kelly said that editor Nick Lowe told him that he really wants something that embraces New York. "We were talking about how there's that excellent moment in Sam Raimi's second movie where New Yorkers help Spider-Man. It's such a beautiful moment, and they're just so into it. And so, we were trying to capture that idea. And literally at dinner that night, we're like, what if there was this spirit of New York and that came to life? And we kind of pitched it the next day. It did not fly. And I was glad it did not fly." So… what did???

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