Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Atom, absolute flash, jeff lemire, nick robles

The Future Of The Absolute Universe In Absolute Flash #15 (Spoilers)

The Future Of The Absolute Universe, as well as the Absolute Atom, in Absolute Flash #15 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Flash #15 reveals Wally West facing a dark future, with time travel showing a fixed timeline he cannot escape.

Future Wally’s warning only drives Absolute Flash deeper into fate, hinting it is central to what comes next.

Absolute Flash #15 teases Absolute Atom, and more as key players in Wally’s unfolding mystery.

The Dark Particle links Absolute Flash to Darkseid’s Omega-charged Absolute Universe and a looming crossover threat.

Absolute Flash #15 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles is published today by DC Comics. Although it more seems to be concerned with the futuire, of both Absolute Flash and the Absolute Universe as a whole.

As Wally West is attacked by a rather dark force, and turns rather dark in the process. Turns out that this is more of a premonition of the future of the Absolute Flash, courtesy of…

… well, the Absolute Flash. As time travel hits the Absolute Universe, it seems that we are dealing with a fixed universe here…

Thawyne taking Colonel Rudy West "below"? Hell? Dimensional layering? The basement? Sexual slang? Spoilers, Future Absolute Flash, Spoilers. Although, since you already gave yourself the same spoilers when you were on the other side of this conversation, we'll let that go.

The Black Flash, Death, harbinger of doom, nothing can stop it, and Wally West can't stop himself. So why do this in the first place? Because Wally West can't stop himself from doing this either. It is a fixed universe; you can time-travel but can't change the past. Not with science at least…

Especially if the exact first thing you do after getting a warning from your future self is to do what your future self told you not to do… and giving us another glimpse of the Absolute Atom.

Dead? Or just very, very small? Note the mention from Absolute Flash #14…

…and the cover to Absolute Flash #15…. with, presumably, Ray Palmer, Sam Scudder – the Mirror Master – and Silas Stone, father of VBic Stone, Cyborg, in the DC Universe, another Absolute debut in this issue.

It looks like we have the power of The Atom with that imagery, to accompany Mirror Masters and Cyborg tech. And the notes of Colonel Rudy West in holographic form are also rather atomic.

The Dark Particle? We know what that is, right, boys and girls? The Omega Particle, inherent to the Absolute Universe after being created by Darkseid.

As we saw in Absolute Evil, the Absolute Universe is that way at the very molecular level. And the Absolute Joker can prove it with science. Or with magic.

There is something at the heart of creation that they are only beginning to become aware of. A sentient Omega particle which tends to darkness…

And also what the Mirror Master identified over a year ago… for Free Comic Book Day…

If this is where the Absolute Universe is heading, might this inform the upcoming Absolute Universe crossover event? And have we just seen a glimpse of Absolute Flash coming from that future? Absolute Flash #15 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles is published today by DC Comics.

Absolute Flash #15 by Jeff Lemire, Nick Robles

On the hunt for answers, Wally is drawn to the derelict facility of the now defunct super-science lab, S.T.A.R. LABS. But something is dwelling within the halls of this place, and the Flash is not ready for this new threat!

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