Comic Shop Silver Sprocket Takes Over San Francisco Record Store

SFGate reported the closure of central San Francisco vinyl record store 1-2-3-4 Go! Records on Valencia Street, as a result of shutdowns, lockdowns and the general economic downturn that followed. Owner Steve Stevenson posted on Facebook;

OUR OAKLAND STORE IS GOING STRONG but we are very sorry to report we will not be reopening our SF store. Given the uncertain direction of the pandemic and the heavy revenue losses we've sustained over the last 5 months there just isn't a way forward in the city. We had 5 amazing years on Valencia and can't thank you all enough. @silversprocket is fully taking over the space. They are a fantastic addition to the neighborhood and you should give them a follow now if you haven't already.

Silver Sprocket is a former record label-turned comic book publisher and comic book shop. Silver Sprocket has already had a presence in the record store, after renovations at their former store had forced them out. Now they have taken over the new location, replacing vinyl with comic books across the store.

SFGate reports that currently, Silver Sprocket is operating on weekends only, social distancing is observed, windows are left open and owner Avi Ehrlich isn't forcing employees to return yet. "This is great for me, since I get to run my dream indie comic shop with the laziest commute, but it's quite stressful to not know if or when we will be able to open or what's safe. That could change at any time as case numbers change or new safety guidelines get announced. It still feels like an experiment. We could revert back to online-only if the retail aspect is more trouble than it's worth, but I'm going so stir crazy stuck at home and really do get joy from seeing people get excited about our curation of indie comics, so I really hope we can make this work."

Silver Sprocket is located on 1038 Valencia St. in San Francisco, and is open on weekends from 12-6 pm.