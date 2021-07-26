Damian Wayne Has Granddaddy Issues in Robin #4 [Preview]

Damian Wayne nearly died in the previous issue, and even on Larazrus Island, there's only so many times you can get away with that. But Robin was saved by his grandfather, Ra's al Ghul. And no, it wasn't just a dream. Now, in this preview of Robin #4, Robin must confront his granddaddy, and his granddaddy issues. What does Ra's have in store for his grandson? Robin #4 is in stores on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

ROBIN #4

DC Comics

0521DC100

0521DC101 – ROBIN #4 CVR B FRANCIS MANAPUL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jorge Corona (CA) Gleb Melnikov

Damian Wayne versus his grandfather, the immortal Ra's al Ghul! For years, Batman's son avoided learning the ways of the Demon from Ra's, but now that training may be exactly what Robin needs to win the League of Lazarus tournament. Plus, Ravager follows the mysterious Respawn into the secrets of Lazarus Island!

In Shops: 7/27/2021

SRP: $3.99